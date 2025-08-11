SERVO ANNOUNCES CEO APPOINTMENT

PR NewsWire | Aug 11 2025

Hire Signals Bold New Phase for Australia’s Leading Film & TV Production Services Company

SYDNEY, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SERVO, Australia’s leading dedicated end-to-end film production services company, today announced Sam Pantos as Chief Executive Officer. Leveraging his extensive production finance and operations expertise, Sam will drive the next phase of strategic growth for the firm.

Sam brings proven leadership experience from major film and television institutions, most recently serving as Director of Operations for NEOM Media Industries, where he expanded Saudi Arabia’s screen capacity and oversaw the delivery of the region’s first purpose-built studio facility. Previously, he held senior executive roles at Sony Pictures Television’s Playmaker Media and Endemol Australia, having begun his career at Fox Studios Australia (now Disney Studios Australia) 25 years ago.

SERVO co-founder, Jon Kuyper, said, "With competitive incentives, world-class crews, top-tier facilities, stunning locations, and a ‘can do’ attitude, Australia is fast becoming one of the world’s most dynamic production hubs. The strong response from international studios and local crews confirms SERVO’s role in complementing Australia’s seasoned industry professionals, and we’ve been kept busy by the growing demand for our specialised services."

Dean Hood, another of the company co-founders, added, "To support this growth, we’re thrilled to welcome Sam as Chief Executive Officer. His experience in global and Australian film and TV, financial expertise, and leadership will ensure we continue delivering exceptional service and strengthen our position as the premier one-stop-shop for producers in Australia."

"SERVO enables global studios to unlock Australia’s unmatched value by removing complexity and delivering a vast range of services. I’m honoured to be entrusted by the board to lead such a remarkable team and continue the exciting journey back home," said Pantos.

SERVO began operations in Australia in January, 2023, and has rapidly become an essential production services partner to several global film and television studios choosing to make Australia home for their productions. The company has worked with major international studios including Amazon MGM Studios, Apple Original Films, Miramax and Paramount Pictures, capitalizing on Australia’s competitive PDV; Location and Producer Offset to provide production services capturing over A$1 billion in Qualifying Australian Production Expenditure (QAPE). Services include incentive financing for independent productions and developing a Net Cost model that has significantly increased the volume of international PDV projects coming into Australia.

SERVO provided production services for Ron Howard’s Eden, set to release in the U.S. on August 22. The film was shot in 2023 at Village Roadshow Studios and several locations in Queensland, Australia. The production generated approximately AUD26.5 million to the Queensland economy and supported more than 300 local jobs. SERVO’s end-to-end production services involved production planning, budgeting, crew hire, accounting, incentive management and project problem solving throughout the project’s lifecycle in Australia. The company provided services for Liam Neeson’s action thriller Ice Road: Vengeance, shot in Walhalla in Victoria, Australia, and Shane Black’s big-budget crime film Play Dirty for Amazon MGM Studios, co-starring Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield.

SERVO’s founders and board members – Dean Hood, Jon Kuyper, Genevieve Hofmeyr, Marvin Saven and Jamie Hilton – will provide long term strategic vision for the company, and remain closely involved in various aspects of the business. Pantos joins a high-functioning executive team that includes Mel Chryssochoides, William Creamer, Julie Stewart and Michael Pontin. SERVO operates offices in Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast, and will open a new office in Western Australia when Perth Studios begins operations, welcoming offshore production to WA.

www.servo.com.au

