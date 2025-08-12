ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.140 29.58% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 5.820 -10.05% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.110 22.22% SGH – SGH LIMITED 47.450 -8.50% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.070 10.31% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.430 -8.04% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.130 8.33% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.920 -8.00% 360 – LIFE360 INC 40.770 7.80% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.280 7.69% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.250 -6.88% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.160 6.67% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.760 -6.23% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.320 6.67% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.320 -5.26% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 130.430 6.01% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.760 -4.03% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 113.850 5.58% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.490 -3.92% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 39.070 5.03% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.510 -3.82% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.210 5.00% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.770 -3.80% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.500 3.91% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.100 3.80% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 45.280 -3.52% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.250 3.41% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 5.500 -3.34% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 21.200 3.36% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.730 -3.19% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.690 3.05% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 8.740 -3.10% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 20.100 2.87% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.660 -2.92% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.330 2.85% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.680 -2.86% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.240 2.84% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.960 -2.69%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms