Dr. Bronner’s Boosts Marketplace Revenue by 55% with Pattern

PR NewsWire | 12:01 PM

Strategic overhaul delivers stronger brand control and a 38% uplift in units sold

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global ecommerce and marketplace accelerator, Pattern, today announced it has supported iconic organic soap and personal care brand Dr. Bronner’s to transform its marketplace performance in Australia, achieving a 55% growth in monthly revenue.



Photo Credit: Dr.Bronner’s

As the exclusive importer of Dr. Bronner’s Organic Body Care to Australia and New Zealand, Lateral Food Corporation has helped the brand build a loyal following locally. However, Dr. Bronner’s Amazon presence wasn’t reflecting the full strength of the brand. Product listings lacked structure, images were inconsistent, and pricing was frequently undermined by unauthorised resellers.

Pattern worked with Lateral Food Corporation to create a cleaner, more compelling brand experience on Amazon. The partnership aimed to sharpen Dr. Bronner’s presence, improve discoverability and put brand control back in the right hands.

"Dr Bronner’s. stands for integrity, in its products and how it shows up as a brand," said Vanita Hutchinson, Sales Manager for Lateral Foods Corporation. "Dr Bronner’s. needed its Amazon storefront to reflect that; something that was structured, engaging and true to its values. Pattern helped make that happen."

Pattern restructured Dr. Bronner’s catalogue, enhanced titles and SEO, and rolled out a refreshed storefront built around lifestyle content and intuitive navigation, including subpages by scent. These enhancements drove a 38% lift in average monthly units sold and a 55% increase in monthly revenue growth between January and May 2025, compared to the same period the year before. Storefront traffic nearly doubled, signalling a significant boost in customer interest and engagement.

"Dr. Bronner’s already had an incredible following and a strong product lineup," explained Merline McGregor, Managing Director for Pattern Australia. "Our focus was on elevating the brand’s online presence to match that strength, refining the catalogue, optimising the experience and ultimately helping more customers connect with Dr. Bronner’s in an authentic way."

Unauthorised sellers had previously flooded the listing space, creating inconsistent pricing and diminishing trust. Pattern’s tools helped the brand identify and respond to these sellers quickly, increasing Amazon Buy Box wins from 66% to 90%.

"Working with Pattern has made a real difference. They helped us protect the brand while opening up new opportunities to grow," said Hutchinson. "Their team understood what matters to us and brought that to life in the way customers experience our products online."

Advertising has played a crucial role in the brand’s marketplace turnaround. As of May, Pattern’s targeted campaign strategy now accounts for 93% of Dr. Bronner’s Amazon sales in Australia, driving sustained performance and standout results during key retail events.

"When brands combine great products with the right catalogue and promotional strategy, the results speak for themselves. By understanding when and how customers shop, we’ve been able to position Dr. Bronner’s front and centre during high-impact moments and turn that visibility into real growth," McGregor concluded.

About Pattern Inc

Pattern is the category leader in global ecommerce and marketplace acceleration. It is the number one reseller on Amazon globally, selling over $3 billion of product each year into 60 countries. Since 2013, Pattern has profitably grown to over 2,000 employees operating from 24 global locations – including Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast – to help leading brands achieve accelerated growth on D2C websites and global ecommerce marketplaces. Pattern is also present on Tmall, JD.com, eBay and other ecommerce marketplaces. We act as the authorised Amazon seller to more than 300 brands globally, buying their stock to sell on the marketplace and taking care of every aspect of their Amazon presence. For more information, visit https://au.pattern.com/

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms