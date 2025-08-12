Woodside Shares Targeting $30

Technicals | 11:00 AM

This story features WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WDS

Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities believes Woodside Energy shares are ready to rally towards $30.

By Michael Gable

Reporting season is now upon us and the next few weeks will be a busy one for analysts as we get hit with a mountain of facts and opinion on most stocks in the market.

Not all companies report interim or final results for 30 June, but for those that do, buying anything here on the cusp of a result can be a little risky.

As a result, we expect more opportunities to emerge over the next few weeks as results get released to market.

One interesting development from the past few days has been the nice rally in lithium stocks. We looked at some bottoming patterns a few weeks ago on the major names, and that does appear to be following through now.

We are also seeing good buying support in other commodities. As a result, we continue to stress this is an area that investors need to pay attention to and increase exposures.

We offer a technical view on Woodside Energy ((WDS)).

WDS broke above the downtrend line in June and rallied strongly. It then came back to retest that line before bouncing again.

The past several days has seen it trade sideways near the June peak. This is a bullish sign because the bears have been unable to push it lower and it is getting ready to make another move higher.

WDS is a buy here and we expect the next move to see it rally up towards $30.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

