Aquent, Sirius and Talent Quarter commit to new Age Inclusive Recruiter program

SYDNEY, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — APSCo Australia, in collaboration with AgeInc, is pleased to announce Aquent, Sirius and Talent Quarter as the first foundation members to commit to the principles of the APSCo Age Inclusive Recruiter program.

Launched this month, the initiative recognises recruiters who demonstrate a strong commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment that values and supports employees of all ages. Participating agencies must commit to educate and train senior leaders and recruitment consultants to improve their knowledge and understanding of age discrimination.

Lesley Horsburgh, CEO, APSCo Australia, said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Aquent, Sirius and Talent Quarter as our foundation members and look forward to working with them and other APSCo members to help tackle age discrimination.’ Horsburgh continued, ‘The timing couldn’t be better as new research from AHRI and the AHRC again shows a persistent reluctance by HR managers to hire people aged over 50.’

Danielle Johnson, National Director, Sirius said: "As recruiters, we shape the workforce every day and that comes with a responsibility to lead on inclusion. Signing up to the APSCo Age Inclusive Recruiter program is a natural step for us. We want to make sure our practices reflect the reality that talent comes at every age. This isn’t just about fairness, it’s about giving our clients access to the widest, richest pool of experienced and capable candidates."

Sue Healy, CEO of Talent Quarter added: "Mature healthcare professionals bring deep clinical knowledge, are calm under pressure, and the mentorship that younger teams rely on. This program helps us challenge outdated biases and ensure every qualified candidate, regardless of age, gets the opportunity to continue to contribute."

Monique Richards, Managing Director, Aquent said: "The Age Inclusive Recruiter program challenges the bias that’s been limiting workplaces for too long. In a world of talent shortages and as we grapple with an ageing population, overlooking experienced candidates just doesn’t make sense. This program gives us the tools and training, we need to help build workforces that truly reflect the strength of all generations."

Richard Spencer, Founder of AgeInc concluded: "Ageism is the last socially acceptable form of prejudice in Australian employment, and we’re delighted to partner with APSCo and the wider recruitment industry to help raise awareness of age discrimination in the workplace.’

