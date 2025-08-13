ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 13 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.200 12.15% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.880 -13.11% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 48.460 7.02% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 11.620 5.64% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.230 -7.52% 360 – LIFE360 INC 43.000 5.47% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.140 -6.55% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.610 5.25% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 169.120 -5.41% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.900 5.05% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.800 -5.00% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 22.230 4.86% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.480 4.35% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 35.760 -4.64% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.170 4.20% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.880 -4.35% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 7.990 3.90% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.880 -4.08% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.430 3.40% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.210 3.33% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 5.600 -3.78% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.180 3.21% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 39.750 -3.78% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 13.630 3.18% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.790 -3.66% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.650 3.17% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 27.710 -3.65% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.920 3.13% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.830 -3.41% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 21.350 3.09% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.730 -3.35% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.250 2.97% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.110 -3.29% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 134.300 2.97% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.310 -3.13% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.520 2.84% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.510 -2.84%

