Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 13, 2025

PNC PIONEER CREDIT LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $0.54

Wilsons rates ((PNC)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (1) -

Wilsons initiates coverage of Pioneer Credit with an Overweight rating and 82c target price.

The debt collection sector has largely transitioned to a duopoly, with Credit Corp ((CCP)) the number one player and Pioneer number two, due to reduced purchased debt portfolio (PDP) volumes during covid and increased compliance.

With less competition, the analyst envisages Pioneer's operating leverage will improve because of its better funding structure and efficiency in its operations.

Wilsons believes Pioneer Credit is an attractive "turnaround" play for investors.

This report was published on August 11, 2025.

Target price is $0.82 Current Price is $0.54 Difference: $0.28

If PNC meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 52% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 478.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 0.11.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 95.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 0.57.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PNR PANTORO GOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $4.25

Moelis rates ((PNR)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis recently visited Pantoro Gold's Norseman gold project and came away positive on the geological field potential, as the lower-grade ore currently supplied from the oxide open pit, Princess Royal, will be displaced by the higher-grade ore from the OK and Scotia underground mines.

It became obvious to Moelis there is an abundance of high-grade ore sources, but development beyond the current 100koz per annum production is not expected to be “linear.”

No change to Buy rating. Target raised to $4.50.

This report was published on August 11, 2025.

Target price is $4.50 Current Price is $4.25 Difference: $0.25

If PNR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 10.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.99.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 29.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.51.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

QBE QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

Insurance - Overnight Price: $21.44

Jarden rates ((QBE)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden considers QBE Insurance to have reported a robust beat for 1H2025 results, with guidance re-confirmed. The result was marred by the degree of rate declines but was offset by expectations of ex-CAT improvements going forward.

More reserve releases are anticipated, as CAT outperformance allows the insurer to unwind conservative allowances.

Management continues to reposition toward a more favourable margin-volume trade-off, moving back from competitive markets like AusPac commercial.

The analyst lifts EPS estimates by 6.8% for 2025 and lowers 2026 by -4.5%.

QBE remains the broker's top pick in the insurance sector, with Buy rating retained. Target falls to $23.90 from $25.40.

This report was published on August 8, 2025.

Target price is $23.90 Current Price is $21.44 Difference: $2.46

If QBE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $24.71, suggesting upside of 15.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 98.00 cents and EPS of 199.69 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.74. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 193.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 93.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.1.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 97.00 cents and EPS of 190.41 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 195.3, implying annual growth of 1.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 95.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.0.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SNT SYNTARA LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.03

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SNT)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity expresses disappointment at Syntara having to complete a Phase IIb trial followed by a pivotal Phase III trial, which was a surprise.

The broker attributes the FDA's decision to the accurate characterisation of suboptimal patients and ensuring a therapeutic effect.

The expected cost for Phase IIb, with around 90 patients, is circa -$40m, and with Phase III, the timeline for approval is extended by around two years.

Buy rated. Target falls to 19c from 27c.

This report was published on August 11, 2025.

Target price is $0.19 Current Price is $0.03 Difference: $0.16

If SNT meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 533% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

