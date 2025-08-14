ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 28.350 8.75% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 -12.50% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.300 7.14% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.800 -9.09% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.590 6.33% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.290 -6.45% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 36.040 6.31% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.900 -5.23% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 315.690 6.24% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.540 -5.00% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 6.880 5.52% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.460 -4.17% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.220 5.21% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.470 -4.08% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.430 4.74% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.480 -4.00% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 7.620 4.38% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% REH – REECE LIMITED 15.170 4.26% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 113.450 -3.73% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 4.980 4.18% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 68.010 -3.70% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.880 4.02% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.820 -3.53% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.260 4.00% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 4.170 -3.02% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 45.670 3.96% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.000 -2.68% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 20.770 3.64% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.830 -2.66% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.470 3.52% TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 4.850 -2.61% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 5.790 3.39% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.660 -2.48% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.090 3.30% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.370 -2.47% 360 – LIFE360 INC 44.400 3.26% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.700 -2.45% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.930 3.21% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 305.990 -2.33%

