ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|28.350
|8.75%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.140
|-12.50%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.300
|7.14%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.800
|-9.09%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.590
|6.33%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.290
|-6.45%
|WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
|36.040
|6.31%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|2.900
|-5.23%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|315.690
|6.24%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|16.540
|-5.00%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|6.880
|5.52%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.460
|-4.17%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.220
|5.21%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.470
|-4.08%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.430
|4.74%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.480
|-4.00%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|7.620
|4.38%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.250
|-3.85%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|15.170
|4.26%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|113.450
|-3.73%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|4.980
|4.18%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|68.010
|-3.70%
|ARF – ARENA REIT
|3.880
|4.02%
|HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT
|0.820
|-3.53%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.260
|4.00%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|4.170
|-3.02%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|45.670
|3.96%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|29.000
|-2.68%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|20.770
|3.64%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.830
|-2.66%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.470
|3.52%
|TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED
|4.850
|-2.61%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|5.790
|3.39%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|8.660
|-2.48%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|9.090
|3.30%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.370
|-2.47%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|44.400
|3.26%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|16.700
|-2.45%
|RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP
|1.930
|3.21%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|305.990
|-2.33%
