Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 14, 2025

AAR ASTRAL RESOURCES NL

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.17

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AAR)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes Astral Resources' latest assay results highlight more opportunity to increase resources at the three deposits at the Feysville project attached to the Mandilla gold project.

In June, the company released the pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Mandilla gold project which outlined annual production of 76koz/annum at cost of $2,085/oz over an initial 19-year operation.

The broker reckons the latest results will support the PFS.

Buy. Target price 64c (was 49c in April, before it was raised to 64c in early July).

This report was published on August 11, 2025.

Target price is $0.64 Current Price is $0.17 Difference: $0.47

If AAR meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 276% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 17.00.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 17.00.

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.64

Wilsons rates ((ARX)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons maintained its Overweight rating on Aroa Biosurgery following positive June quarter updates from its peers and competitors.

The broker notes US commercial partner TELA Bio is showing strong momentum, especially with PRS product expansion planned over several years.

The company itself is building a Myriad product family for high-value surgical indications where infection-resistant, implantable devices are most compelling to surgeons.

On the regulatory side, the broker believes the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' proposed reforms to curb the skin substitutes market could level the playing field and open opportunities for Symphony.

Minor changes to forecasts. Target price 82c.

This report was published on August 12, 2025.

Target price is $0.82 Current Price is $0.64 Difference: $0.18

If ARX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.18 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 349.73.

Forecast for FY27:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.27 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 233.58.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

CAR CAR GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $40.04

Jarden rates ((CAR)) as Neutral (3) -

After detailed analysis of CAR Group's FY25 result, Jarden notes operating momentum remains strong with FY26 net profit guidance of 9-13% growth comparing with consensus of 12% before the result.

For FY26, the broker is forecasting 13.2% revenue growth vs guidance of 12-14%, and group EBITDA of 12.5% vs 10-13% guidance. North American organic revenue growth was the focus, and the broker estimates 11.6% revenue and 12.3% EBITDA growth.

The broker also forecasts margin expansion in Australia and Latin America. Overall, FY26 EPS forecast trimmed by -1.9% and FY27 by -3.6%, mainly due to below-the-line items.

Neutral. Target unchanged at $34.50.

This report was published on August 12, 2025.

Target price is $34.50 Current Price is $40.04 Difference: minus $5.54 (current price is over target) .

If CAR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $42.14, suggesting upside of 5.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 90.00 cents and EPS of 115.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 110.9, implying annual growth of 52.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 88.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 36.1.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 99.00 cents and EPS of 123.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 126.6, implying annual growth of 14.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 101.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.6.

