Scalare Partners named finalist for “Startup Investor of the Year” at the prestigious “Startup Daily Best in Tech Awards”

PR NewsWire | 1:49 PM

SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ASX-listed tech investment & advisory firm Scalare Partners has been announced as a finalist in the Startup Investor of the Year category at the prestigious 2025 Startup Daily Best in Tech Awards.

The recognition highlights Scalare’s innovative ecosystem-driven investment philosophy that transcends traditional capital deployment to build comprehensive support networks for emerging technology companies.

Through its integrated portfolio of owned platforms including Tech Ready Women, Startblock, InHouse Ventures, and the Australian Technologies Competition, Scalare creates a dynamic circular economy for innovation that generates sustainable revenue and reinvests capital into high-potential founders.

Carolyn Breeze, CEO of Scalare Partners , said: "We don’t just back startups, we build them. Our disruptive model demonstrates that capital alone doesn’t scale companies, ecosystems do. We’ve created a fully integrated support network that helps founders grow faster and smarter through strategic technology partnerships."

Since January 2024, Scalare has executed six strategic investments in post-revenue, technology-led startups with global scaling potential, with investment amounts typically ranging from $100,000 to $1.5 million. Recent breakthrough investments include Circadian Health Innovations, a cutting-edge digital health platform leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize shift work productivity; Brauz, a revolutionary connected retail technology company bridging online and in-store shopping experiences; Catalyser, an advanced enterprise social impact platform; and BetterX, a Singapore-based B2B digital asset platform.

The company has also made strategic ecosystem investments, including the transformative acquisition of Tank Stream Labs and a $1.3 million acquisition of InHouse Ventures in March 2025. Scalare deepened its partnership with Silicon Catalyst US in May 2025, extending access to global deeptech and semiconductor networks for portfolio companies.

Scalare’s portfolio companies have achieved significant milestones following strategic investment. Brauz secured a national rollout with one of Australia’s largest retail brands, while BetterX completed a successful $2.3 million pre-Series A funding round in March 2025 to support expansion into Asia, the Middle East, and the United States.

The company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion sets it apart in the competitive venture capital landscape. Tech Ready Women has supported over 11,000 women across eight years, with 800+ female founders completing accelerator programs. Scalare’s leadership team, including female CEO, Chair, and CFO, reflects this commitment to building equality in the technology ecosystem.

With 18,000+ founders across its ecosystem and 400+ startups supported annually, Scalare provides retail investors unique access to early-stage investing without traditional capital lockups or the impending 30% tax liabilities that are likely to deter many investors from this category.

The Startup Daily Best in Tech Awards celebrate excellence in Australia’s technology sector, recognizing companies and individuals driving innovation and growth across the startup ecosystem.

Please contact David Sharaz for any interview requests: 0480 097 479

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP, www.scalarepartners.com ) exists to empower visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into the great businesses of tomorrow. As a dynamic force in the tech startup landscape, we offer a range of products and services to support all founders as they scale their early-stage businesses.

We are deeply involved in the broader technology ecosystem, driving change through impactful initiatives such as the Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition, where we partner with government and corporates to support and promote the most promising technology businesses and founders. Our focus extends to working with female and culturally diverse founders, addressing the unique challenges they encounter in fundraising and scaling their businesses. This engagement not only enriches the tech landscape but also creates lucrative revenue and investment opportunities for Scalare Partners.

At the heart of our business model is the provision of products and services and expert advice tailored to the specific needs of early-stage businesses. We also provide direct investment into selected outstanding businesses and with a current emphasis on the Australian and USA technology sectors, we are building a portfolio spanning across diverse geographies, including Australia, USA, New Zealand, Singapore, UK, and Europe. Scalare Partners is not just an investor; we are architects of growth, collaborators in innovation, and catalysts for positive change in the technology landscape.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms