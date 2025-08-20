ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 20 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.850 17.74% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 32.000 -27.83% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.400 11.63% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.510 -11.41% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.790 8.22% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.450 -11.31% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.180 7.92% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.390 -11.02% SGP – STOCKLAND 6.120 6.99% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.800 -10.17% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.660 6.99% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.100 -7.89% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 1.850 6.32% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.520 -7.85% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.280 4.59% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.720 -7.80% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.760 4.14% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 42.030 3.68% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.220 -7.50% APA – APA GROUP 8.760 3.42% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 13.980 -7.36% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 4.240 3.41% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.220 -7.30% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.370 3.04% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.920 -7.06% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.710 3.01% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.130 -6.98% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 5.380 2.87% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.080 -6.93% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 23.700 2.86% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.810 2.84% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.610 2.76% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.170 -6.06% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 33.800 2.74% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.600 -5.88% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 28.970 2.69% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.550 -5.84%

