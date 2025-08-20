Credit Connect: Request for Expressions of Interest – A$300 Million Debenture Issuance Programme

PR NewsWire | Aug 20 2025

GOLD COAST, Australia, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australian based fund manager Credit Connect Group (CCG), through its subsidiary the Credit Connect Debt Issuance Fund Pty Ltd (Issuer), now invites expressions of interest from eligible offshore institutional and professional investors for the subscription of unsecured notes (Notes) under its A$300 million Debenture Issuance Programme.

Key Terms

Issuer: Credit Connect Debt Issuance Fund Pty Ltd (ACN 689 944 296)

Manager/Dealer: Credit Connect Capital Limited (ACN 104 081 192)

Programme Amount: Up to A$300 million , issued in multiple Series

, issued in multiple Series Minimum Subscription: A$1 million per Series

per Series Term: Typically 12 months per Series (may be rolled or extended)

Target Rate: 9 – 10% p.a., paid monthly in arrears

Security: Each Series linked to a specific Credit Connect Fund, which invests in short-to-medium term, first mortgage–secured loans over Australian real estate

Transparency: All Loans are financed individually allowing due diligence to be undertaken.

The Programme is managed and arranged by Credit Connect Capital Limited (Dealer and Manager) and is open exclusively to investors who qualify as ‘wholesale investors’ under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). A Discussion Paper and Information Memorandum (IM) will be provided upon request.

Founded in 2006, CCG is a leading Australian mortgage management company and private credit platform specialising in first mortgage–secured lending to the Australian commercial real estate (CRE) market. CCG connects approved borrowers seeking fast, flexible short-to-medium term loans with accredited investors seeking stable, income-focused investments backed by Australian real estate.

Over A$1 billion in loans originated since inception

in loans originated since inception Loan sizes from A$1 million to A$80 million

to Over 50 years combined management experience

CCG offers loans to borrowers for a range of purposes, including commercial, industrial, residential, and development projects, as well as refurbishment, land acquisition, pre-construction activities, property amalgamation, and the acquisition of completed assets.

The Notes are intended to be issued in a manner that satisfies the "public offer" test in section 128F of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (Cth), enabling eligible non-resident investors to receive interest payments free from Australian interest withholding tax.

Investors will be required to provide customary representations confirming their eligibility.

Media Contact:

Peter Benson

CEO Credit Connect Group

Contact Number: +61 7 5593 1300

Email: peter@ccg.com.au

Disclaimer:

This announcement and the offering of the Notes may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. It does not constitute an offer, invitation, or solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

This notice is not a prospectus or disclosure document and has not been lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. The Offer is only available to investors who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or with any US state securities regulator. They may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in compliance with Regulation S or pursuant to an available exemption.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms