ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 21 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|2.600
|23.81%
|IPH – IPH LIMITED
|4.500
|-19.50%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.420
|13.77%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.700
|-13.58%
|BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED
|26.300
|13.22%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|25.050
|-12.84%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|18.570
|12.34%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|28.980
|-9.44%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.470
|11.90%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.520
|-8.03%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.500
|11.11%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.550
|-5.90%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|26.200
|10.69%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|3.080
|-4.64%
|RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED
|3.160
|8.59%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|8.750
|-3.85%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|5.610
|7.68%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.280
|-3.45%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|31.780
|7.33%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|14.300
|-3.38%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|18.100
|6.97%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.300
|-3.23%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.160
|6.67%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|4.250
|-3.19%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.890
|6.25%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.700
|-2.63%
|DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED
|7.340
|5.92%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.670
|-2.34%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.730
|5.80%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|2.320
|-2.11%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.210
|5.24%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|20.780
|-1.93%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.830
|5.06%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|2.140
|-1.83%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|0.850
|4.94%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|33.180
|-1.83%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|37.000
|4.93%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|4.830
|-1.63%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.660
|4.76%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.790
|-1.56%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On