ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 21 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.600 23.81% IPH – IPH LIMITED 4.500 -19.50% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.420 13.77% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.700 -13.58% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 26.300 13.22% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 25.050 -12.84% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 18.570 12.34% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 28.980 -9.44% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.470 11.90% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.520 -8.03% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.500 11.11% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.550 -5.90% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 26.200 10.69% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.080 -4.64% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 3.160 8.59% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.750 -3.85% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.610 7.68% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.780 7.33% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.300 -3.38% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.100 6.97% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.300 -3.23% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 6.67% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.250 -3.19% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.890 6.25% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.700 -2.63% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 7.340 5.92% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.670 -2.34% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.730 5.80% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.320 -2.11% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.210 5.24% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 20.780 -1.93% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.830 5.06% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.140 -1.83% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 0.850 4.94% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 33.180 -1.83% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 37.000 4.93% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 4.830 -1.63% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.660 4.76% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.790 -1.56%

