Experience the Next Generation of Home Laundry: Speed Queen’s Matt Black Appliances Combine Industry-Leading Durability with Modern Style

Imagine a laundry experience where robustness meets contemporary elegance. Designed to last decades and elevate your home aesthetic. Speed Queen’s latest Matt Black washers and dryers are not just about laundering clothes; they’re about redefining what you expect from your laundry space.

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Speed Queen, a premium brand from the the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial laundry equipment, continues to set new standards for home laundry appliances. With over a century of expertise serving laundromats, hotels, and large-scale facilities worldwide, Speed Queen now brings that same industrial-strength engineering into Australian homes.

Built to Last and Designed for Real Life

Speed Queen’s residential washers and dryers are built to withstand up to 10,400 cycles, equivalent to approximately 25 years of dependable service in the average household. Featuring all metal inner workings and no flimsy plastic parts. These appliances are engineered to shrug off bumps, knocks, and kid chaos, ensuring long-term durability. The rugged construction is complemented by a sleek, modern Matt Black coating that resists scratches, scuffs, and rust, keeping your appliances looking pristine for years to come.

Smart, Simple, and Family-Friendly

Designed with ease of use in mind, Speed Queen’s appliances feature straightforward controls. Select a cycle and press start, no complex displays required. Their family-sized capacity handles bulky items and large weekly loads efficiently, with quick, thorough cycles that save you time and energy. Advanced time efficient wash cycles that can deliver a 10kg of family wash in just 22 minutes handling stains and odors effectively, making laundry less of a chore.

Powerful and Purpose-Driven

Speed Queen is committed to making a positive impact. Since 2019, the brand has partnered with AIG to provide laundry solutions to remote Indigenous communities throughout Australia. Additionally, it is proud to be a 2024 sponsor of the Adelaide United Women’s Football Team, supporting active lifestyles and community engagement.

Support and Warranty

Backed by a five-year parts and labour warranty, Speed Queen offers excellent local support through a nationwide network of over 400 service partners across Australia. With offices, warehouses and spare parts departments in capital city service is never far away. Dedicated to community and sustainability, the brand continues its support for charitable causes such as the Animal Welfare League QLD, providing essential laundry equipment and ongoing service.

Why Choose Speed Queen?

Commercial-grade durability in a stylish, home appliance

Available in classic white and modern Matt Black finishes

finishes User-friendly smart features for a seamless laundry experience

Proven long-lasting performance with trusted local support

Speed Queen’s reputation as a global leader in commercial laundry seamlessly translates into its residential range, offering unmatched reliability combined with revolutionary design and intelligent features. Whether handling daily family loads or specialty laundry, these appliances are a wise investment for those seeking peace of mind and long-term value.

Ready to upgrade your laundry experience?

Explore the new Matte Black range and find your nearest retailer at speedqueenhome.com.au . Discover the perfect blend of durability, style, and performance—trust Speed Queen to deliver laundry solutions that work as hard as you do.

