The Overnight Report: Bouncing Off Lows

Despite an early morning sell off with the S&P500 down over -1%, buyers stepped in. The Nasdaq recovered from a -1.5% decline to finish only -0.7% weaker.

After a positive day yesterday, ASX200 futures are pointing to a positive start as the reporting season is moving into its highest gear to date for August.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8902.00 + 23.00 0.26% S&P ASX 200 8918.00 + 21.80 0.25% S&P500 6395.78 – 15.59 – 0.24% Nasdaq Comp 21172.86 – 142.09 – 0.67% DJIA 44938.31 + 16.04 0.04% S&P500 VIX 15.69 + 0.12 0.77% US 10-year yield 4.30 – 0.01 – 0.14% USD Index 98.12 – 0.02 – 0.02% FTSE100 9288.14 + 98.92 1.08% DAX30 24276.97 – 146.10 – 0.60%

Looking past former blue-chip darling James Hardie Industries’ ((JHX)) earnings shocker, sending shares down -27.8% and dragging along the materials sector, the ASX200 yesterday rose 22 point or 0.25% to 8.918.

Banks led the gains, even with CommBank ((CBA)) trading ex-div and CSL ((CSL)) shares falling another -2.1%, after starting the day on continued strong selling.

What happened overnight, NAB Markets Today Research extract

Markets traded with a cautious tone overnight as investors digested a hawkish-leaning but outdated set of Fed minutes and Trump attacking another (Biden appointed) Fed governor.

US equities ended the day mixed with major indices down. The S&P500 fell -0.2% (-1.1% w/w), Nasdaq dropped -0.7% (-2.5% w/w), and the Dow was flat (+0.04% w/w). Indices recovered after a steep morning sell off with buy the dip investors moving back in.

Tech underperformed, yet again, while energy and staples outperformed. In Asia, the CSI300 rose 1.1% (+2.3% w/w), and NZX50 gained 1.1% (+2.4% w/w).

The July FOMC minutes showed most officials still prioritising inflation risks over labour market softness. Several members flagged concerns about unanchored expectations if tariffs persist.

However, the minutes predate the weak July payrolls report, which showed private sector job growth stalling outside healthcare. Markets now price a -25bp cut in September with 82% probability, vs 85% yesterday.

Bond yields were little changed. The 10y UST fell -1.7bp to 4.29%, while the 2y held steady at 3.75%. The 20y auction cleared smoothly, and technicals remain supportive of dip-buying.

President Trump called for Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s resignation over mortgage fraud allegations, adding to the political pressure on the Fed. While markets initially saw this as dovish — Cook is a known dove and a Biden appointee — the broader implication is rising tensions between the Fed and the US administration.

Trump’s push to confirm Stephen Miran could add another vote for cuts in September and if he was to successfully remove Cook, the Fed Board could end up with 4 members out of 7 supporting his lower rates call. Speaking this morning Fed Cook said, “I have no intention of being bullied to step down”.

UK CPI rose 3.8% y/y in July, above the 3.7% consensus, with services inflation hitting 5.0%. The data reinforces concerns about inflation persistence, particularly in wages and services. Still, not withstanding this inflationary pressures, Gilts rallied, with the 10y yield down -6.8bp to 4.67%. Markets still price around -13bp of cuts by year-end, but the path is now more uncertain.

Yesterday, the RBNZ cut the OCR by -25bp to 3.0%, as expected, but the dovish tone surprised. Two members voted for a -50bp cut, and the Bank’s modelled OCR track now implies a terminal rate of 2.5%. The NZD fell -1.2% on the day and -2.6% on the week, touching its lowest since April.

ECB President Lagarde spoke late our time yesterday and noted that recent EU-US trade deals have reduced uncertainty, but sector-specific tariffs (e.g. semiconductors, pharma) remain unresolved. The ECB is expected to hold rates at 2% in September, with most officials seeing policy as appropriately neutral. Eurozone Q2 GDP surprised to the upside at up 0.1%, and inflation remains near target.

The USD had a steady night, consolidating gains from the previous day. The AUD was the other underperformer, down -0.36%, the pair traded down to an overnight low of 0.6424 mirroring the USD gains post the release of the FOMC minutes, but the decline in the USD that followed didn’t help the Aussie. The AUD now trades at 0.6435.

ANZ Bank Australian Morning Focus, Commodities extract

Crude oil prices rebounded as signs of strong demand in the US boosted sentiment. The weekly inventory report from the Energy Information Administration showed that crude oil stockpiles fell -6,014kbbl last week. There were also signs of robust demand in oil products, with gasoline inventories drawn down by -2,720kbbl. This was partly offset by a rise in distillate inventories of 2,343kbbl. A rise in inventories at Cushing, the WTI pricing point, also limited the gains.

While the data was mildly bullish, it wasn’t enough to change the broader mood in the market. Bearish sentiment remains evident as traders continue to monitor negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. The US and military officials from NATO discussed security measures for Ukraine to help forge a peace agreement, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Any peace deal is likely to lead to fewer restrictions on Russian crude oil. However, the US is still using the threat of sanctions on buyers of Russian crude to bolster peace negotiations. US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, claimed on CNBC that some of the richest families in India benefited from purchases of Russian oil, reiterating plans to boost tariffs on the South Asian nation.

The bearish sentiment is underpinned by the surge in OPEC supply after it agreed to accelerate the unwinding of its 2.2mb/d voluntary production cuts. Our forecast market balance grows to 1.6mb/d in Q4. This should lower prices but not until the closely watched Western crude markets see inventory levels rising more than expected.

European gas prices rose amid rising expectations of near-term tightness in the market. Traders put geopolitical issues to one side to focus on ongoing supply side issues. Upcoming field work in Norway, Europe’s top gas supplier, is raising some concerns of tightness in the market. In addition, LNG gas flows eased further this month, but remain above last year’s levels. This backdrop does not warrant the selloff that the market has endured in recent weeks, with some traders pulling back on their bearish bets.

North Asian LNG prices also pushed higher, despite rising inventories in the region. Japan stockpiles rose to 2.01mt on Sunday, up 2.6% from a week earlier to the highest level since 29 June according to data released by the trade ministry. Persistent heat in Japan could eat into the inventories as the country may need to rely on LNG to meet rising power demand.

A weaker USD helped pushed gold prices higher. Concerns of upside risks to inflation in the FOMC minutes triggered the selloff in the world’s base currency, resulting in some investors switching to the precious metal. This comes as the market awaits a key speech from Powell later this week at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

Swap traders are still pricing in a high probability the Fed will cut borrowing costs by -25bp next month. The gains were offset by a pullback in haven buying amid easing geopolitical risks. Any sign of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine would ease demand for the haven asset. Base metals also traded higher, with the weaker USD boosting investor appetite.

The premium for US metals pushed higher amid ongoing tariff concerns. The US Department of Commerce announced that Trump’s 50% tariff on imported steel and aluminium products would be expanded to cover more than 400 additional categories. The new duties now apply to a wide range of goods, including auto parts, electric vehicle components and household items such as fridges and freezers.

Corporate news in Australia

-Canaccord Genuity is acquiring Wilsons Advisory.

-Service Stream ((SSM) is in talks to buy UGL’s $1bn transport unit.

-Hasfarm Holdings, backed by TPG Capital, is acquiring wholesale flower Lynch Group for $280m ((LGL)).

-Salter Brothers has acquired Causeway Asset Management as it expands into corporate lending.

-James Hardie Industries ((JHX)) may be forced to raise capital after it slashed profit expectations.

-Regal Partners ((RPL)) is looking to raise $94m to fund the purchase of a royalty over a NSW coal mine.

-Steven Lew’s Global Retail Brands will launch 136 outlets within the Myer Holdings ((MYR)) chain.

On the calendar today:

-NZ July Trade Bal

-XX Global PMIs

-ALPHA HPA LIMITED ((A4N)) earnings report

-AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED ((AIA)) earnings report

-AML3D LIMITED ((AL3)) earnings report

-AMP LIMITED ((AMP)) ex-div 2.00c (20%)

-BEGA CHEESE LIMITED ((BGA)) earnings report

-BRICKWORKS LIMITED ((BKW)) ex-div 48.4c (100%)

-BRAMBLES LIMITED ((BXB)) earnings report

-CODAN LIMITED ((CDA)) earnings report

-CHARTER HALL GROUP ((CHC)) earnings report

-DOWNER EDI LIMITED ((DOW)) earnings report

-EUREKA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ((EGH)) earnings report

-EXPERIENCE CO LIMITED ((EXP)) earnings report

-GOODMAN GROUP ((GMG)) earnings report

-HELIA GROUP LIMITED ((HLI)) earnings report

-HEALIUS LIMITED ((HLS)) earnings report

-INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED ((IAG)) ex-div 19.00c (40%)

-INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED ((IFL)) earnings report

-IMRICOR MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC ((IMR)) earnings report

-IPH LIMITED ((IPH)) earnings report

-JANISON EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED ((JAN)) earnings report

-JB HI-FI LIMITED ((JBH)) ex-div 100.00c (100%)

-JB HI-FI LIMITED ((JBH)) ex-div 105.00c (100%)

-KINATICO LIMITED ((KYP)) earnings report

-LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED ((LIC)) earnings report

-LARK DISTILLING CO. LIMITED ((LRK)) earnings report

-MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED ((MAF)) earnings report

-MICROBA LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED ((MAP)) earnings report

-MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ((MGH)) earnings report

-MEGAPORT LIMITED ((MP1)) earnings report

-NATIONAL STORAGE REIT ((NSR)) earnings report

-NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED ((NST)) earnings report

-NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED ((NWH)) earnings report

-NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED ((NWL)) earnings report

-OBJECTIVE CORPORATION LIMITED ((OCL)) earnings report

-PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED ((PWH)) earnings report

-PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED ((PWR)) earnings report

-QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED ((QUB)) earnings report

-REDOX LIMITED ((RDX)) earnings report

-RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED ((RIC)) earnings report

-SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED ((SHL)) earnings report

-SUPERLOOP LIMITED ((SLC)) earnings report

-WASHINGTON H. SOUL PATTINSON AND CO. LIMITED ((SOL)) ex-div 59.00c (100%)

-SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED ((SUL)) earnings report

-UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED ((UNI)) earnings report

-VEEM LIMITED ((VEE)) earnings report

-WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED ((WHC)) earnings report

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 3392.15 + 33.20 0.99% Silver (oz) 37.89 + 0.56 1.50% Copper (lb) 4.43 + 0.00 0.01% Aluminium (lb) 1.17 + 0.01 0.69% Nickel (lb) 6.71 – 0.05 – 0.70% Zinc (lb) 1.27 + 0.01 0.70% West Texas Crude 62.86 + 0.86 1.39% Brent Crude 66.94 + 1.02 1.55% Iron Ore (t) 101.52 – 0.05 – 0.05%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 20 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8918.00 -0.23% 2.00% 4.40% 9.30%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS A2M a2 Milk Co Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Upgrade to Hold from Sell Morgans Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett ANZ ANZ Bank Downgrade to Sell from Trim Morgans ASX ASX Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett AVH Avita Medical Downgrade to Sell from Hold Bell Potter AZJ Aurizon Holdings Downgrade to Trim from Hold Morgans BBN Baby Bunting Downgrade to Trim from Hold Morgans BHP BHP Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Morgans CNI Centuria Capital Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie COH Cochlear Downgrade to Trim from Hold Morgans CQR Charter Hall Retail REIT Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie CSL CSL Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett DRR Deterra Royalties Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie EVT EVT Ltd Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett GPT GPT Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett GT1 Green Technology Metals Downgrade to Speculative Hold from Speculative Buy Bell Potter HMC HMC Capital Upgrade to Buy from Hold Morgans MGR Mirvac Group Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi MND Monadelphous Group Upgrade to Hold from Sell Bell Potter Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Morgans OML oOh!media Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley RGN Region Group Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie RWC Reliance Worldwide Downgrade to Hold from Buy Morgans Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett

