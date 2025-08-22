ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.



Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.750 20.19% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.640 -29.67% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.830 18.57% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.830 -20.28% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.350 16.67% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 23.700 -18.19% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.550 10.00% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.370 -17.47% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 28.340 8.17% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.700 -13.58% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.930 7.84% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.070 -8.95% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.150 7.14% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.750 -7.19% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.500 6.38% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.020 -5.41% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 6.25% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 35.130 -5.05% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.720 5.52% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 33.900 -4.83% SRG – SRG GLOBAL LIMITED 1.940 5.43% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.280 -4.55% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 5.26% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.110 -4.52% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.810 5.25% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.390 -4.24% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 30.500 5.24% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.000 -4.19% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.580 4.99% CSL – CSL LIMITED 216.600 -4.16% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.540 4.31% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 21.780 -4.05% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.610 4.26% QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.300 -4.02% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.260 4.00% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.310 -4.01% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 11.050 3.66% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.660 -3.92% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.510 3.42% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.960 -3.90%

