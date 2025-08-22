Next Week At A Glance – 25-29 Aug 2025

Weekly Reports | 2:06 PM

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

The week that was in Australian Finance

-The ASX200 topped new all-time highs on Thursday, breaking through the 9000 index level. Over the week, the index has risen just over 0.6%.

-Consumer discretionary and communications services were the top-performing sectors, up almost 4%, as stocks like Super Retail ((SUL)) led the gains on better-than-expected results. A pick-up in consumer spending in the June quarter was boosted by ongoing like-for-like sales growth momentum into the start of fiscal 2026.

-REA Group ((REA)) and Seek ((SEK)) led the communications services index, with investors cheering the appointment of former Car Group ((CAR)) CEO Cameron McIntyre as CEO of REA.

-Financials rose 3.5% with across-the-board buying in banks. Industrials lifted almost 2.5%, helped by results from Brambles ((BXB)) and Transurban ((TCL)).

-James Hardie Industries ((JHX)) stood out as the shock result, sending shares down almost -40% and dragging the materials sector lower, which declined over -2%, along with energy.

-CSL ((CSL)) also disappointed the market, with the biotech heavyweight’s share price falling almost -18% and dragging down healthcare. The sector has fallen almost -10% on the week.

-Checking in with the FNArena corporate results monitor (https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/), earnings season—even with the bar set low—is proving light on in terms of beats. Misses are running at around 32%, a high level according to FNArena’s historical data.

-While a lot was made of last week’s President Putin and Trump Alaska meeting, and the follow-up with Zelensky and European leaders, the news flow has since dried up. Markets have now turned their attention to Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, with expectations for a September US interest rate cut being pared back.

-Next week is another big week for Australian corporate earnings, no doubt with more outsized share price reactions and volatility.

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend!

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Amcor ((AMC)) is reported as selling its US$1.5bn drinks packaging unit with the soda drink slump.

-The Australian Government may bid for Healthscope to add it to the public health system.

-Iress ((IRE)) is under pressure from major shareholders to engage with private equity bidders.

-PC Gold, owner of the Spring Hill mining project in the NT is looking to IPO with a market cap of $65m-$75m.

-The Federal Court is handing out its multi-million dollar penalty for Qantas Airways ((QAN)) due to the illegally sacking of 1600 workers during the pandemic.

-REA Group ((REA)) has named Cameron McIntyre as the new CEO, formerly of CAR Group ((CAR)).

-China’s Mengniu Dairy is selling its US$257m NZ manufacturing facility to a2 Milk ((A2M)).

-Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) is considering the sale of talkback radio for net $60m as it continues to streamline its businesses to more TV and publishing.

-Ares Management is appraising Aurizon Holding’s ((AZJ)) $8bn Qld railway track network.

-Bank of Montreal is reported as considering a stockbroking beachhead in Australia and has been in discussions with Euroz Hartleys which is valued at $150m on the ASX. No suggestion a deal has been signed.

-Arafura Rare Earths ((ARU)) is raising $80m in an institutional placement.

-Magnetic Resources ((MAU)) launched a capital raising for $30m.

-CSL ((CSL)) has appointed Goldman Sachs and Gresham Securities for the proposed demerger of Seqirus.

-Regis Resources ((RRL)) is considering AngloGold Ashanti’s 70% stake in Tropicana for $2.5bn.

-Allan Gray, 15% shareholder in SkyCity Entertainment Group ((SKC)) has rejected plans for a $200m equity capital raising.

-Details of 280k of TPG Telecom’s ((TPG)) iiNet customers have been stolen in a data breach.

-UAE consortium is seeking an extra four weeks or more to work through its own internal approvals for the Santos ((STO)) acquisition.

-Canaccord Genuity is acquiring Wilsons Advisory.

-Service Stream ((SSM) is in talks to buy UGL’s $1bn transport unit.

-Hasfarm Holdings, backed by TPG Capital, is acquiring wholesale flower Lynch Group for $280m ((LGL)).

-Salter Brothers has acquired Causeway Asset Management as it expands into corporate lending.

-James Hardie Industries ((JHX)) may be forced to raise capital after it slashed profit expectations.

-Regal Partners ((RPL)) is looking to raise $94m to fund the purchase of a royalty over a NSW coal mine.

-Steven Lew’s Global Retail Brands will launch 136 outlets within the Myer Holdings ((MYR)) chain.

-MA Financial ((MAF)) is increasing AI & technology spending to help with a flood of loan applications to its residential mortgage lending business.

-Pengana Capital Group is seeking to narrow the discount of its $318m international LIC by moving into private credit.

-RaptorTech has raised $8m valuing the company at $40m.

-WA based Plico Energy, a virtual power plant business, is for sale.

-Brambles ((BXB)) is removing -250 employee positions in mainly head office and admin roles as it prepares for more challenging economic conditions.

-Mirvac Group ((MGR)) is paying advisory and one-off fees for Hostplus and unitholders that are pushing to sack Lendlease Group ((LLC)) as the manager of its three flagship funds worth more than $10bn.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

