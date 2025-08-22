Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 22 August 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

Our top ten news stories from 14 August 2025 to 21 August 2025.

Our top ten news from 14 August 2025 to 21 August 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-08-2025

Thursday 14 August 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-08-2025

Friday 15 August 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-08-2025

Monday 18 August 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

4 – Uranium Week: U308 Renaissance Powers Up

Tuesday 19 August 2025

Megatrends continue to drive nuclear energy capacity forecasts, while utilities seek out formal requests for proposals in a quiet spot U308 market

5 – Rudi’s View: BlueScope Steel, IGO, GrainCorp, Pilbara Minerals, Santos & More

Thursday 14 August 2025

In today’s edition: -FNArena’s August Results Monitor -What The Experts Are Saying -Review All-Weather Model Portfolio -Best Buys & Conviction Calls

6 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-08-2025

Tuesday 19 August 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

7 – Buybacks, Dividends Define Telstra’s Future

Monday 18 August 2025

Telstra is guiding to subdued mobile growth in FY26 as the cost of living bites. Earnings growth relies on cost cutting and satellite development

8 – Life360, Not Just Another App?

Thursday 14 August 2025

Life360’s Q2 performance yet again beat expectations. What exactly is the ‘secret sauce’ here and how much growth is potentially still left in the tank?

9 – In Brief: LGI, Bravura & Dexus Industria REIT

Friday 15 August 2025

In Brief offers a melange of stock snack ideas, including a renewable energy winner, a once tech favourite in a bind, and an appealing REIT transition

10 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-08-2025

Wednesday 20 August 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

