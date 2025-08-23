The Market In Numbers – 23 Aug 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 23 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13042.760 1.19% 1.71% 3.49% -0.52% 3.49% All Ordinaries 9234.30 0.24% 2.61% 5.26% 9.66% 5.26% S&P ASX 200 8967.40 0.32% 2.57% 4.98% 9.91% 4.98% S&P ASX 300 8904.70 0.29% 2.60% 5.08% 9.95% 5.08% Communication Services 1978.20 3.44% 4.58% 6.76% 21.56% 6.76% Consumer Discretionary 4584.10 3.83% 7.21% 10.65% 17.20% 10.65% Consumer Staples 12623.70 1.40% 3.77% 4.17% 7.26% 4.17% Energy 9196.70 -1.97% 0.29% 6.01% 6.66% 6.01% Financials 9770.10 3.45% 3.58% 2.53% 13.42% 2.53% Health Care 40096.50 -11.16% -11.62% -3.62% -10.67% -3.62% Industrials 8724.50 2.47% 2.85% 4.88% 14.10% 4.88% Info Technology 2988.50 0.93% -1.88% 3.02% 9.03% 3.02% Materials 17525.20 -2.43% 6.19% 10.51% 8.68% 10.51% Real Estate 4166.70 0.71% 3.64% 6.88% 10.78% 6.88% Utilities 10170.80 1.62% 5.85% 11.26% 12.60% 11.26% A-REITs 1915.70 0.69% 3.57% 6.97% 11.48% 6.97% All Technology Index 4303.90 1.00% 0.81% 6.43% 13.10% 6.43% Banks 4157.80 4.36% 4.77% 3.36% 15.29% 3.36% Gold Index 12234.00 0.14% 13.66% 5.86% 45.23% 5.86% Metals & Mining 5906.20 -0.79% 8.54% 13.13% 12.38% 13.13%

The World

Index 23 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9321.40 2.00% 2.06% 6.40% 14.05% 6.40% DAX30 24363.09 0.02% 1.24% 1.90% 22.37% 1.90% Hang Seng 25339.14 0.27% 2.28% 5.26% 26.32% 5.26% Nikkei 225 42633.29 -1.72% 3.81% 5.30% 6.86% 5.30% DJIA 45631.74 1.53% 3.40% 3.49% 7.26% 3.49% S&P500 6466.91 0.27% 2.01% 4.22% 9.95% 4.22% Nasdaq Comp 21496.54 -0.58% 1.77% 5.53% 11.32% 5.53%

Metals & Minerals

Index 23 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3382.87 0.03% 1.65% 2.44% 28.79% 2.44% Silver (oz) 38.09 0.14% 2.60% 5.21% 26.02% 5.21% Copper (lb) 4.4505 -0.96% -3.88% -12.66% 8.64% -12.66% Aluminium (lb) 1.1764 -1.20% -0.55% -0.24% 2.91% -0.24% Nickel (lb) 6.7015 -0.74% -0.81% -1.73% -6.21% -1.73% Zinc (lb) 1.2559 -2.61% -1.01% -0.52% -7.06% -0.52% Uranium (lb) weekly 73.00 1.39% 2.82% -7.18% 1.39% -7.18% Iron Ore (t) 101.57 -0.26% 2.52% 7.49% -2.19% 7.49%

Energy

Index 23 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 63.45 -0.83% -9.73% -3.16% -8.68% -3.16% Brent Crude 67.60 1.03% -7.04% 1.20% -6.84% 1.20%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

