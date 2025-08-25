ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 25 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|5.360
|20.18%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|11.760
|-16.42%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|16.080
|13.24%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|14.620
|-14.70%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|3.160
|10.88%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.680
|-8.11%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.570
|10.47%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.060
|-5.50%
|ANN – ANSELL LIMITED
|34.530
|10.32%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|37.430
|-5.17%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.450
|9.34%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.060
|-5.07%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.200
|9.09%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|10.520
|-4.80%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.490
|8.76%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.250
|-3.85%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|3.960
|7.90%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.850
|-3.39%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|25.540
|7.76%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|3.960
|-3.18%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.650
|7.67%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|21.190
|-2.89%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|4.030
|7.47%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|8.440
|-2.65%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.070
|6.97%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|2.580
|-2.64%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.740
|6.75%
|WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED
|92.130
|-2.64%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.160
|6.67%
|SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED
|6.130
|-2.39%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|48.840
|6.61%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|9.170
|-2.24%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.890
|6.58%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|5.420
|-2.17%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|122.290
|6.34%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|21.120
|-2.13%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.630
|6.05%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|4.700
|-2.08%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.180
|5.88%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|24.120
|-1.95%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On