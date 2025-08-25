ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 25 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 5.360 20.18% REH – REECE LIMITED 11.760 -16.42% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 16.080 13.24% EVT – EVT LIMITED 14.620 -14.70% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.160 10.88% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.680 -8.11% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 18.570 10.47% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.060 -5.50% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 34.530 10.32% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 37.430 -5.17% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.450 9.34% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.060 -5.07% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.200 9.09% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.520 -4.80% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.490 8.76% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.960 7.90% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.850 -3.39% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 25.540 7.76% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 3.960 -3.18% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.650 7.67% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 21.190 -2.89% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 4.030 7.47% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.440 -2.65% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.070 6.97% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.580 -2.64% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.740 6.75% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 92.130 -2.64% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.160 6.67% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 6.130 -2.39% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 48.840 6.61% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.170 -2.24% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.890 6.58% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 5.420 -2.17% XYZ – BLOCK INC 122.290 6.34% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 21.120 -2.13% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.630 6.05% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 4.700 -2.08% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 5.88% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 24.120 -1.95%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms