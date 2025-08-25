Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 25, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

A1M AEL APA ARB BKT BRG CDA CWY DXS E25 EHL (2) GMD HUB (2) ILU IPH JHX LRK MAH (2) MP1 NST NUZ NWL RGN SEK SGP SHA SLC (2) SPK SPZ SSM TLC VAU VCX XRF

A1M AIC MINES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.32

Moelis rates ((A1M)) as Buy (1) -

AIC Mines reported discovery of new mineralised zones at Jericho and confirmation of existing zones at Eloise project in North Queensland.

Moelis notes the results are consistent with known mineralisation, supporting potential mine-life extensions. The broker believes there's potential for larger resources/reserves and infrastructure is already in place to easily monetise new discoveries.

For patient investors, the stock is seen offering a steadily building strong copper business, in a sector with attractive fundamentals but for short-term investors, the broker sees limited catalysts until 2027.

Buy. Target unchanged at 40c.

This report was published on August 20, 2025.

Target price is $0.40 Current Price is $0.32 Difference: $0.08

If A1M meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $0.60, suggesting upside of 87.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.70. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.0, implying annual growth of 15.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Forecast for FY27:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.8, implying annual growth of 93.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.5.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AEL AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $0.25

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AEL)) as Buy (1) -

Amplitude Energy's FY25 underlying EBITDAX of $173m beat Canaccord Genuity's forecast of $166m, but was in line with the consensus. Underlying net profit was in line with both.

FY26 production guidance of 69-74 TJ/day slightly missed the broker's estimate but there's upside risk from a potential increase in nameplate capacity which the company is seeking regulatory approval for.

Expense guidance and capex were lower than the broker's forecast, indicating incremental improvement in FY26 EBITDAX.

Commentary concludes the East Coast Gas Supply project is progressing well, with first gas targeted in 2028. Buy. Target unchanged at 34c.

This report was published on August 20, 2025.

Target price is $0.34 Current Price is $0.25 Difference: $0.09

If AEL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $0.31, suggesting upside of 24.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.63. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.9.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 2.1, implying annual growth of 16.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APA APA GROUP

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $8.77

Jarden rates ((APA)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden notes APA Group has given up its ambition to become a major east cost transmission developer and will instead refocus on gas. The broker reckons the strategy will be welcomed by the market and is sensible in its view.

The FY25 underlying EBITDA met consensus and came at the top end of guidance. Reported net profit beat the broker's estimate and consensus, while free cash flow was in line with the broker but 3% ahead of the consensus.

FY26 EBITDA guidance was in line with consensus, though the broker estimates it's a 1% beat as consensus didn't factor in recent sale of Networks business.

Overall the broker believes execution risk is reduced, cash flow remains strong, and medium-term EBITDA growth is underpinned by CPI pass-through, new contracts, and cost savings.

Overweight. Target lifted to $9.10 from $8.90 mainly on lower medium-term cost outlook.

This report was published on August 21, 2025.

Target price is $9.10 Current Price is $8.77 Difference: $0.33

If APA meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $8.37, suggesting downside of -4.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 58.00 cents and EPS of 19.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.61%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 45.92. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.0, implying annual growth of 188.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 57.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 39.9.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 59.00 cents and EPS of 23.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 25.9, implying annual growth of 17.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 33.9.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources