ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-08-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|4.760
|18.11%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.950
|-13.99%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.410
|16.99%
|EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED
|28.900
|-13.45%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.730
|15.09%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.100
|-9.09%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.420
|13.51%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|10.890
|-7.40%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|3.050
|12.13%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.630
|-7.35%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.940
|11.90%
|DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED
|4.090
|-6.62%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.200
|11.11%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.450
|-6.45%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|11.340
|10.31%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|4.340
|-5.65%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.950
|10.17%
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|38.850
|-5.57%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.120
|9.09%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|106.240
|-5.53%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|22.500
|8.54%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.870
|-5.43%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.090
|8.49%
|ABG – ABACUS GROUP
|1.225
|-5.41%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.130
|8.33%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|35.080
|-5.21%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|0.790
|8.22%
|HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT
|0.740
|-5.13%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.270
|8.00%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.960
|-4.85%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.450
|7.19%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.480
|-4.66%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.700
|6.92%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.560
|-4.55%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.670
|6.80%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.840
|-4.55%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|7.410
|6.47%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|7.990
|-4.43%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|7.010
|6.05%
|NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT
|2.420
|-4.35%
