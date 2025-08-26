ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.760 18.11% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.950 -13.99% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.410 16.99% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 28.900 -13.45% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.730 15.09% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.100 -9.09% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.420 13.51% REH – REECE LIMITED 10.890 -7.40% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.050 12.13% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.630 -7.35% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.940 11.90% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.090 -6.62% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 11.11% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.450 -6.45% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 11.340 10.31% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.340 -5.65% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.950 10.17% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 38.850 -5.57% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 9.09% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 106.240 -5.53% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 22.500 8.54% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.870 -5.43% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.090 8.49% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.225 -5.41% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 8.33% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 35.080 -5.21% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.790 8.22% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.740 -5.13% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.270 8.00% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.960 -4.85% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.450 7.19% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.480 -4.66% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.700 6.92% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.560 -4.55% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.670 6.80% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.840 -4.55% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.410 6.47% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 7.990 -4.43% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.010 6.05% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.420 -4.35%

