Aiper unveils the Scuba X Series and IrriSense Smart Irrigation System, ushering in a new era of smart outdoor care

PR NewsWire | 9:03 AM

SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The visionary team at Aiper has announced the latest additions to its next-generation Scuba X Series alongside the debut of the all-new IrriSense Smart Irrigation System, both unveiled to the Australian market at The Aiper Oasis launch event at The Calyx, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, during an exclusive preview of the future of smart outdoor living.

The event also celebrated Aiper’s partnership renewal for the new WBBL 11/BBL 15 season with the Sydney Sixers—a collaboration rooted in shared values of innovation, precision, and delivering standout performance. Together, the partnership underscores a mutual commitment to excellence and to helping Australians reclaim their time, their energy, and ultimately, their summer.

Building on the success of the Scuba Series, Aiper proudly introduces the Scuba X Series, representing the most advanced intelligent pool cleaning technology to date. The series includes three models: Scuba X1, X1 Pro, and X1 Pro Max.

The Scuba X1 Pro Max (RRP $3,499.99) offers all-in-one cleaning capabilities, covering surface skimming, waterline, walls, platforms, and floors, with industry-leading suction power of 32,000 LPH and advanced pool scanning and mapping for a pristine clean. It tackles pools up to 300 sqm with professional-grade precision. Featuring 40 sensors, OmniSense+™ 2.0, and FlexiPath™ 2.0 adaptive path technology, it scans and maps complex pool layouts and selects optimal cleaning routes. With eight cleaning modes, the X1 Pro Max ensures no debris is left behind.

The Scuba X1 Pro (RRP $2,499.99) features an auto mode that detects debris levels for adaptive cleaning, delivering up to 180 minutes of runtime with suction power of 25,200 LPH. Adapting in real time to pool conditions using OmniSense+™ adaptive path planning technology, it also incorporates advanced WaveLine™ 2.0 continuous waterline cleaning, a quad-roller brush system, and powerful suction. With multiple cleaning modes, the X1 Pro ensures comprehensive cleaning of walls, floors, and waterlines.

The Scuba X1 (RRP $1,999.99) is equipped with ultra-fine filtration for thorough cleaning. It features 4+1 cleaning modes for floors, walls, and waterlines, providing a reliable solution for pools up to 200 sqm. Equipped with advanced sensors and WavePath™ 3.0, it detects and avoids obstacles, providing precise path planning and enhanced coverage, while upgraded WaveLine™ 2.0 technology ensures a continuous, 60 second thorough waterline clean.

The Scuba X Series is available through the Aiper online store, Amazon, Clark Rubber, and Pool & Spa Warehouse. For more information and to sign up for exclusive launch offers, visit https://aiper.com/au/au-launch-2025.

Also making waves is Aiper’s second-generation cordless robotic pool skimmer, the Surfer S2 (RRP $749.99). It features DebrisGuard™ with a leak-proof baffle and a 150 µm filter for fine particles, ensuring a spotless pool surface. Dual depth-detecting sensors enable precise navigation around obstacles. It is solar-powered and offers a 35-hour battery life, while also including a chlorine dispenser for water sterilisation and app connectivity for real-time updates and targeted cleaning. The Surfer S2 is available at the Aiper online store, Amazon, Clark Rubber, Pool & Spa Warehouse, and Swimart.

Expanding beyond pool cleaning, Aiper also unveiled its category-first IrriSense Smart Irrigation System (RRP $999.99), the winner of the CES 2025 Innovation Award. The IrriSense simulates natural rainfall for superior lawn care. Covering up to 445 sqm, it reduces water usage through customizable mapping and automatic scheduling based on real-time weather data. With a quick 15-minute installation and full app control, IrriSense offers homeowners an efficient and smart above-ground watering solution. IrriSense will be available at the Aiper online store and on Amazon in October.

"Whether it’s keeping a pool sparkling clean or ensuring a lawn stays perfectly watered, we understand outdoor maintenance can be exhausting, time-consuming, and quite frankly a chore," says Andres Gomez, Aiper’s VP of Sales. "At Aiper, we’re driven to create innovative solutions that take the hard work out of home upkeep, giving people back their time to enjoy the outdoors. As we expand into new categories, our commitment to leading with smart, user-first technology remains at the heart of everything we do."

About Aiper

Aiper is the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and a leader in smart yard product solutions. Aiper empowers homeowners to transform their backyards into a personal vacation retreat with the help of innovative, smarter, and greener product solutions that effortlessly handle pool and lawn maintenance to save time, money, and energy. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have garnered prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award. Additionally, Aiper has been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree in 2023, 2024, and 2025, underscoring its commitment to pioneering smart yard solutions.

