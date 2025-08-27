ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 27 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.880
|23.94%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|15.100
|-22.00%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|6.600
|21.10%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|30.190
|-14.69%
|RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.880
|17.22%
|WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
|28.510
|-14.69%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.600
|13.54%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|102.020
|-11.86%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|41.230
|13.24%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.200
|-10.36%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|14.000
|11.02%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.120
|-7.69%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.110
|10.00%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.470
|-5.50%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.920
|9.52%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.400
|-4.76%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|0.860
|8.86%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|2.850
|-4.68%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.340
|8.84%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|12.380
|-4.25%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|3.040
|7.80%
|INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP
|5.970
|-3.71%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.840
|7.60%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.260
|-3.70%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.300
|7.14%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|4.710
|-3.68%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.350
|7.14%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.810
|-3.57%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|37.450
|6.76%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.840
|-3.45%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|19.000
|6.74%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.410
|-3.42%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.820
|6.40%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.210
|-3.22%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.670
|6.35%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|14.240
|-3.20%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.700
|6.30%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|18.400
|-2.80%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|4.550
|6.06%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|4.540
|-2.78%
