ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-08-25

Daily Market Reports | Aug 27 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.880 23.94% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 15.100 -22.00% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.600 21.10% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 30.190 -14.69% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.880 17.22% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 28.510 -14.69% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.600 13.54% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 102.020 -11.86% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 41.230 13.24% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.200 -10.36% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 14.000 11.02% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.110 10.00% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.470 -5.50% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.920 9.52% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.400 -4.76% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.860 8.86% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.850 -4.68% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.340 8.84% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 12.380 -4.25% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 3.040 7.80% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 5.970 -3.71% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.840 7.60% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.300 7.14% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.710 -3.68% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.350 7.14% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.810 -3.57% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 37.450 6.76% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.840 -3.45% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.000 6.74% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.410 -3.42% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.820 6.40% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.210 -3.22% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.670 6.35% EVT – EVT LIMITED 14.240 -3.20% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.700 6.30% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.400 -2.80% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 4.550 6.06% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.540 -2.78%

