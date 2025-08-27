Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Aug 27, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A1M AEE AMA AZY CDA CEH CGS EGH EGL EOS EQT GMD HLS IPH LBL MGH MP1 NSR NST NWH (2) NWL RIC RRL RSG SBM SPZ SUL TLX UNI VAU

A1M AIC MINES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.33

Moelis rates ((A1M)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis notes AIC Mines' FY25 revenue came in line with its forecast and EBITDA exceeded, but reported net profit was lower than estimated.

Net profit was impacted by higher D&A and higher-than-expected net interest expense.

Minor revisions to forecasts. Buy. Target unchanged at 40c.

This report was published on August 22, 2025.

Target price is $0.40 Current Price is $0.33 Difference: $0.075

If A1M meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $0.60, suggesting upside of 84.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.0, implying annual growth of 15.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.8.

Forecast for FY27:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.0, implying annual growth of 66.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.5.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AEE AURA ENERGY LIMITED

Energy - Overnight Price: $0.16

Petra Capital rates ((AEE)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital highlights recent events that show growing alignment between the US and Mauritania which will help mitigate perceived country risk, and likely broaden the potential investor base for Aura Energy.

Earlier this month, the company's Tiris project secured four-year offtake agreement with a Fortune 500 US utility. In June, the US DFC was confirmed as development bank engaged in debt funding discussions for Tiris.

In July, Mauritania was invited to US trade-focused “Mini-Summit” (only five African nations were chosen).

Buy. Target trimmed to 38c from 40c.

This report was published on August 22, 2025.

Target price is $0.38 Current Price is $0.16 Difference: $0.22

If AEE meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 138% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 26.67.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 53.33.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AMA AMA GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $0.10

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AMA)) as Buy (1) -

AMA Group's FY25 revenue of $1.01bn beat Canaccord Genuity's forecast of $943m on strong volumes in 2H25. EBITDA pre-AASB16 of $62.6m also beat the broker's forecast, while core EBITDA was up 35% y/y.

Capex was higher at -$30.5m vs the broker's -$25m forecast but this was due to higher spend in 2H on investments into equipment and site expansion. The company expects -$40m capex in FY26 before normalisation in FY27.

FY26 pre-AASB16 EBITDA guidance of $70-75m is 16% higher y/y at the midpoint, and the broker reckons it is achievable. After factoring in the result and guidance, pre-AASB16 EBITDA forecast rose 3% for FY26 and 8% and FY27.

Buy. Target rises to 15c from 13c.

This report was published on August 25, 2025.

Target price is $0.15 Current Price is $0.10 Difference: $0.05

If AMA meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.00.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.29.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources