Australia’s Best Workplaces Revealed

PR NewsWire | Aug 27 2025

Employees Take the Wheel in Australia’s New World of World

FULL REPORT AND AUSTRALIA’S BEST WORKPLACES OF 2025 LIST HERE

SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The workplace power dynamic in Australia has fundamentally shifted and it’s not executives leading the change. It’s employees. 

A landmark report from Great Place To Work®, surveying over 158,000 Australian workers, reveals a seismic transformation: workers are no longer waiting for change, they’re driving it. From Gen Z to frontline staff and underrepresented groups, today’s employees are demanding more than perks. They expect flexibility, fairness, a real voice, and above all, trust. 

"The future of work isn’t coming. It’s already here; and it’s employee-led," said Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager of Great Place To Work® Australia and New Zealand. "Companies that fail to adapt to this shift will find themselves irrelevant to the talent they need most." 

The 2025 list of Australia’s Best Workplaces™, released today, celebrates 100 organisations across different categories from micro to large that are leading the way in workplace culture and employee engagement. 

  • Flexibility is retention fuel: 93% of employees who feel supported to take time off want to stay long-term. Where flexibility is lacking, that figure plummets to 63%.
  • Voice matters: At leading organisations, 92% of frontline workers feel heard by decision-makers. At typical companies? Just 50%.
  • Trust is everything: Even in high-performing workplaces, only 38% of employees want to stay if trust erodes, regardless of benefits or culture initiatives.
  • Purpose is expected: Gen Z workers don’t just want meaning; they demand growth, inclusion, flexibility, and leaders they believe in.
  • Fun at work is 200% more powerful than any benefit. Employees who report fun are nearly three times more likely to thrive.

This year’s large category winners:? 

  • HiltonAustralia’s #1 Best Workplace for 2025 (also World’s #1 Best Workplace in 2023).
  • Cisco – embedding trust into AI adoption with its own secure assistant and Responsible AI framework.
  • REA Group – bridging five generations with leadership programs that connect Gen Z grads to Baby Boomer mentors.

Across other categories, winners include:? 

  • Swisse Wellness (Medium) – championing wellbeing inside and out, with a culture built on health, trust and employee empowerment.
  • The Man Cave (Small) – reshaping purpose-led culture through youth wellbeing and mentoring.

