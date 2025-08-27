PWD Approved as a WALGA Preferred Supplier, Opening New Opportunities for Local Governments Across Western Australia

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – PWD Digital Agency has been officially approved as a Preferred Supplier under the Western Australian Local Government Association (WALGA) Preferred Supplier Program (PSP).

This accreditation means PWD’s services have been rigorously pre-qualified by WALGA, providing councils across WA with streamlined access to trusted digital solutions. Local governments can now engage PWD directly through WALGA’s PSP framework, bypassing lengthy tender processes and ensuring procurement is fully compliant with established terms and conditions.

What the WALGA Preferred Supplier Program means

Pre-qualification: WALGA assesses and approves suppliers through a comprehensive vetting process.

Streamlined procurement: Councils can engage pre-approved suppliers directly via WALGA’s platform, saving significant time and resources.

Assured quality and compliance: All contracts are negotiated by WALGA, ensuring suppliers meet quality, regulatory, and value-for-money standards.

For PWD, this accreditation provides increased access to opportunities within the local government sector, while councils benefit from PWD’s proven expertise in web development, digital marketing, SEO, and enterprise grade hosting.



WALGA Preferred Supplier

Oliver Wood, Managing Director at PWD, said:

"Being recognised as a WALGA Preferred Supplier is a significant milestone for our team. It reinforces our long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant, and innovative digital services that support local government operations. Councils across Western Australia can now engage us with confidence, knowing procurement is faster, simpler, and backed by WALGA’s trusted process."

With over 4,000 websites delivered and more than 600 ongoing clients—including ASX-listed companies, not-for-profits, and government organisations—PWD brings extensive experience to the WALGA panel.

PWD is a Perth-based digital agency established in 2007. The company provides end-to-end services including web design, web development, enterprise hosting, SEO, digital advertising, and marketing strategy. PWD is ISO-9001 and ISO-27001 certified, employing over 40 staff and working with clients across Australia.

Media Contact:

Oliver Wood – Managing Director, PWD Digital Agency

Phone: 1300 224 806

Email: oliver@pwd.com.au

Website: https://pwd.com.au

