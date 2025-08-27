Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Australian Webull users will now be able to access up to 240 cryptocurrencies via the low-cost trading platform.

Coinbase Prime will provide trading infrastructure, secure custody, and real-time market data.

The cryptocurrencies can be traded via Individual, Self-Managed Super Funds (‘SMSFs’), Trusts or Company accounts on the platform.

SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd (‘Webull Australia’), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), the owner of the Webull trading platform, has today launched cryptocurrency and digital token trading for Australian users, offering direct access to up to 240 cryptocurrencies.

The offering represents one of the lowest-cost options to trade cryptocurrencies in Australia, with a spread of 30 basis points.

In partnership with Coinbase Prime, which provides world-class trading infrastructure, institutional-grade custody, financing solutions, and real-time market data, the Australia launch represents the third market globally where cryptocurrency trading is available to Webull’s retail clients, with additional markets expected to be rolled out throughout the year.

"The addition of cryptocurrencies and digital tokens to the Webull platform represents the next phase of our ongoing mission to provide Australian investors with the freedom to trade what they want, when they want," said Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia.

"We’ve made crypto trading simple and easy to access for our Australian users, while Coinbase Prime provides the secure infrastructure that investors can rely on."

Webull Australia users can now trade cryptocurrencies via individual, SMSFs, Trusts, and Company accounts, meaning that digital assets can now easily form part of a variety of investment structures.

Users can also leverage Webull’s premium charting suite to trade cryptocurrencies, seamlessly integrated with over 40 technical indicators, customisable layouts, and advanced charting tools. 24/7 customer support is available to users whenever needed.

Cryptocurrency trading is now available to Australian users on the Webull app. Visit https://www.webullpay.com.au/ to learn more.

Please be advised that trading in digital assets can carry high risk and as such could cause significant financial loss to investors. On that, we recommend that trading in these assets is suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance who have the financial ability to sustain losses. For further information on risks surrounding trading digital assets, please refer to section 2 of our Digital Assets Terms and Conditions.

About Webull Australia

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. is a leading financial services provider, holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 536980) and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). As a trading participant of both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Cboe Australia, and a principal member of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association, Webull ensures the highest standards of service and security. Learn more at https://www.webull.com.au/ .

Webull Pay (Australia) Pty Ltd (ABN 93 657 435 517) is a registered digital currency exchange with AUSTRAC: DCE-100796440-001. All digital asset services are provided exclusively by Webull Pay. At no time is Webull Pay offering its digital asset services to you under the AFSL of Webull Securities. Learn more at https://www.webullpay.com.au/ .

About Webull

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/ .

