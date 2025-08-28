ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.890 29.74% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.950 -18.75% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.930 14.92% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.620 -11.96% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 25.260 12.02% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 34.090 -10.50% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.970 10.23% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.100 -9.09% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.640 9.09% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 60.500 -8.17% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 12.120 9.09% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 7.270 -7.74% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 12.220 7.01% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.180 -7.56% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.800 6.75% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.530 -7.53% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.740 5.38% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.400 -7.27% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.450 4.65% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.700 -7.22% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 14.640 4.57% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.630 -7.01% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.250 4.52% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.780 -6.32% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.800 3.32% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 9.570 3.01% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.450 -6.25% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 5.200 2.97% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.820 -5.70% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 0.700 2.94% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.870 -5.43% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 24.040 2.82% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.980 -5.22% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.510 2.68% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.910 -5.21% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.420 2.61% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.750 -5.20% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.720 2.61% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.970 -5.11%

