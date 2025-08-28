ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|5.890
|29.74%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.950
|-18.75%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|5.930
|14.92%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.620
|-11.96%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|25.260
|12.02%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|34.090
|-10.50%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.970
|10.23%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.100
|-9.09%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.640
|9.09%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|60.500
|-8.17%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|12.120
|9.09%
|BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
|7.270
|-7.74%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|12.220
|7.01%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.180
|-7.56%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|6.800
|6.75%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|12.530
|-7.53%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.740
|5.38%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|7.400
|-7.27%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.450
|4.65%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|2.700
|-7.22%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|14.640
|4.57%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|6.630
|-7.01%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|9.250
|4.52%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.780
|-6.32%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.800
|3.32%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.150
|-6.25%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|9.570
|3.01%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.450
|-6.25%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|5.200
|2.97%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.820
|-5.70%
|MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED
|0.700
|2.94%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.870
|-5.43%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|24.040
|2.82%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|17.980
|-5.22%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|19.510
|2.68%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.910
|-5.21%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|9.420
|2.61%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|6.750
|-5.20%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|4.720
|2.61%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.970
|-5.11%
