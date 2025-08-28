Meet the Roborock H60 Hub Ultra: Cordless Cleaning with Auto-Empty Ease

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

Roborock launches the H60 Hub Ultra cordless stick vacuum in Australia, delivering deep-cleaning performance with hands-free dust disposal for the ultimate everyday convenience.

SYDNEY, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Roborock , a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics, is raising the bar for cordless vacuuming in Australia with the launch of the H60 Hub Ultra. Blending powerful suction, long-lasting battery life, and Roborock’s latest self-emptying dock technology, the H60 Hub Ultra is built to take the effort out of deep cleaning – and keep homes effortlessly spotless with minimal maintenance.

"At Roborock, we believe that smart cleaning should be seamless and fit effortlessly into everyday life," said Richard?Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "With the H60 Hub Ultra, we’re combining flagship-level power with the convenience of automatic dust disposal, so Australians can spend less time on chores and more time doing what they love. It’s about delivering a smarter, more hygienic clean without the usual hassle — a vacuum that truly works for you."

Deep Cleaning Meets Cordless Convenience

The H60 Hub Ultra delivers a powerful 210AW of suction, enough to lift embedded dust and debris from deep within carpets and along hard floor edges. Backed by TÜV Rheinland certification, it offers robust, reliable cleaning with up to 90 minutes of runtime on a single charge, giving users the freedom to clean large areas without interruption. Its lightweight build and telescopic wand make it easy to manoeuvre, while the detachable battery provides flexible charging options and extended runtime when needed.

Smarter Storage with Auto-Empty Dock

Say goodbye to messy dustbins and hello to true convenience. The H60 Hub Ultra’s auto-empty dock takes care of dust disposal in just 10 seconds, transferring debris into a 3L sealed dust bag that holds up to 100 days’ worth of dirt. Once docked, the vacuum also recharges automatically, ready for the next clean. With an ergonomic docking height of 848mm and retractable wand design, docking is simple and comfortable — no awkward lifting required.

See the Dust, Clean with Confidence

Cleaning just got smarter with the H60’s 140° wide-angle green dust detection light, which illuminates hidden dirt and dust across a broad path so nothing gets missed. Whether you’re vacuuming under furniture or across high-traffic areas, this clever light helps ensure a more thorough, consistent clean every time.

Designed for a More Hygienic Home

The sealed dust bags on the H60 Hub Ultra are designed to trap 99% of bacteria, helping keep dust and allergens securely contained. Inside the vacuum, a 5-stage filtration system, including a HEPA filter, captures 99.95% of microdust particles as small as 0.3 microns, while a 9-cyclone separation system maintains strong, steady suction by preventing clogs. It’s everything you need for a cleaner home, and cleaner air.

Built to Tackle Every Mess

The H60 Hub Ultra comes with a complete range of versatile attachments to take on any surface or situation. The JawScrapers™ anti-tangle brush, which achieves a 0% tangle rate, features a curved shark-tooth design and fibre-rubber roller to actively prevent hair wrap — ideal for pet owners and long-haired households. A motorised mini-brush makes short work of upholstery and mattresses, while the 2-in-1 crevice tool is perfect for corners, baseboards, and other hard-to-reach spots. And with built-in dock storage, your tools stay organised and within reach.

Pricing and Availability

The Roborock H60 Hub Ultra will be available in Australia from 28 August 2025 at RRP $999 through Roborock’s Official Online Store and Participating Online Retailers .



For more information, visit: https://au.roborock.com

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leader in smart appliances, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries worldwide, including the United States, Japan, Germany, and Australia, Roborock is committed to simplifying the way the world cleans.

