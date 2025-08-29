ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 16.500 17.44% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.650 -15.00% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.770 15.11% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.180 -9.92% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 9.050 12.00% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 15.340 -9.34% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.890 11.49% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.110 10.00% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.980 -6.29% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 27.650 9.46% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.550 -6.09% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 19.590 9.32% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 13.870 -5.84% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.850 7.83% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.860 -5.49% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.960 7.69% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.370 -5.13% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.320 6.67% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.620 -4.58% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.450 6.52% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.540 -4.42% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.800 6.46% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.680 -4.22% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.820 6.43% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.940 5.62% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.080 -3.26% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.750 5.19% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 11.750 -3.05% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.210 5.00% RMD – RESMED INC 42.080 -3.00% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.160 4.85% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.320 -2.94% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.110 4.71% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.700 -2.78% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.470 4.44% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.170 -2.65%

