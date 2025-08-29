ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-08-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|16.500
|17.44%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.650
|-15.00%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|7.770
|15.11%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.180
|-9.92%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|9.050
|12.00%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|15.340
|-9.34%
|HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.890
|11.49%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.140
|-6.67%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.110
|10.00%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.980
|-6.29%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|27.650
|9.46%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.550
|-6.09%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|19.590
|9.32%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|13.870
|-5.84%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|7.850
|7.83%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.860
|-5.49%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.960
|7.69%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.370
|-5.13%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|0.320
|6.67%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|5.620
|-4.58%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.450
|6.52%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.540
|-4.42%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.800
|6.46%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|5.680
|-4.22%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.820
|6.43%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.240
|-4.00%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.940
|5.62%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.250
|-3.85%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.200
|5.26%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.080
|-3.26%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.750
|5.19%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|11.750
|-3.05%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.210
|5.00%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|42.080
|-3.00%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.160
|4.85%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.320
|-2.94%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|3.110
|4.71%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.700
|-2.78%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.470
|4.44%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|9.170
|-2.65%
