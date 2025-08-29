Next Week At A Glance – 1-5 Sept 2025

Weekly Reports | 2:09 PM

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week

The week that was in Australian Finance

-The gains in the index this month have come as the August reporting season has delivered a wide range of signifiacnt ‘beats’ and ‘bombshells’ and all varieties in between. The ASX200 index is up some 2.5% for the month, but underlying the top line, there have been brutal sell-downs of ASX heavyweights and similarly eye-watering share price rallies across the board.

-Though one’s memory is prone to distortion, many clearminded market observers believe they haven’t seen this kind of share price volatility post results, maybe… ever? There will probably be quite some soul searching and naval gazing, or good old-fashioned analysis taking place, to work out what went so wrong or so right this reporting season.

-As per FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/) this season has been anything but good, even with low earnings expectations beforehand. The monitor shows a distinct bias towards earnings ‘misses’, with the bulk of reports in line and the occasional ‘beat’ here or there.

-A new record intraday high was reached on August 25 at 9,054.50 before the index pulled back to close under the previous week’s high of 9000.

-The Materials sector led the gains, up over 2.5% for the week and bringing the month rally to 6%. But the real standout for August was Consumer Discretionary, up nearly 10%, followed by Real Estate, up some 5.7%, Utilities, Financials and Consumer Staples gained over 4%. Healthcare was the big loser, off over -13%.

-Post the slightly higher than expected July CPI print, the interest rate market is pricing in -5bp of rate cuts for the RBA’s meeting on September 30, a cumulative -24bp of rate cuts for the RBA’s meeting on November 4, and a cumulative -33bp of RBA rate cuts for the December 9 meeting.

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend!

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Peninsula Energy ((PEN)) is undertaking a $69.9 million (US$44.9 million) equity raising to fund the restart of its Lance Uranium Project in the US state of Wyoming.

-The Schall Law Firm (US) is investigating James Hardie’s ((JHX)) surprise earnings results and downgrade.

-Adnoc and Carlyle’s exclusivity agreement for Santos is expected to be extended by four weeks.

-Cuscal ((CCL))’s escrowed shareholders with a 29.6% stake can start selling today post Friday’s release of FY25 results.

-Southern Cross Media ((SXL)) rallied 26% on reports the company has been approached by executives at Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) over a possible deal.

-Reece ((REH)) CEO described the past year as one of the most challenging in the group’s history.

-Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ)) continues to explore selling a minority stake in its rail business, though private equity is reported as backing off.

-Bain and Axight consider a joint bid for the $2.5bn La Trobe sale.

-Aussie Broadband ((ABB)) is selling its Buddy Telco brand to Tangerine.

-Humm Group ((HUM)) has delayed its earnings results. The Chairman and largest shareholder, Andrew Abercrombie who is leading a $286m takeover bid, has refused to sign off the accounts.

-Star Entertainment Group’s ((SGR)) lenders are refusing to grant debt waivers for the group to breach the terms on a $430m loan.

-Mineral Resources ((MIN)) is buying the collapsed garnet miner, Resource Development Group, run by the younger brother of Chris Ellison.

-EV carmakers including BYD are failing to disclose information required to conduct repairs and maintenance by independent car mechanics.

-Salter Brothers, a $4bn fund manager is considering a reverse listing on the ASX, valuing it around $200m.

-L1 Capital has called out the underperformance of WAM Global strategy as the battle for Platinum Asset Management’s ((PTM)) $450m international equity listed investment company heats up.

-Ki and Public Storage scrap $2.2bn bid for Abacus Storage ((ASK)).

-Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) is returning $780m from the Domain Holdings sale with $600m for growth ambitions with acquisitions played down by the CEO.

-Healthscope bids are due on Friday.

-Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)) will be rebranded as L1 Group if the merger is approved by shareholders in September.

-Mineral Resources’ ((MIN)) trucks crashed (again) on its haul road last Saturday.

-Lovisa Holdings ((LOV)) intends to capitalise and expand its global expansion post the collapse of rival Claire.

-Core Lithium ((CXO)) is raising $60m in new equity at $10.50, a discount of -12.5% to the last close.

-Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) has raised $750m in equity to grow production of metals for defence and decarbonisation.

-Mineral Resources ((MIN)) is assessing additional asset sales to reduce debt and lower its geared balance sheet.

-FTI Consulting is seeking expressions for interest for Bowen Coal ((BCB)), due by October 2.

-Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) is selling a multibillion-dollar loan book (equipment & finance loans) to free up capital.

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) crossed $481m of Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) after the close at $3.10 as Chemist Warehouse founders sell-down.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

Available at https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

