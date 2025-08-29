Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 29 August 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

Our top ten news from 21 August 2025 to 28 August 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-08-2025

Friday 22 August 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-08-2025

Thursday 21 August 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-08-2025

Tuesday 26 August 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-08-2025

Monday 25 August 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Uranium Week: Kazatomprom Sparks A Rally

Tuesday 26 August 2025

The U308 spot price rose after Kazatomprom indicated a cut in production, triggering renewed interest in uranium stocks

6 – Earnings Result Leaves CSL Bloodied

Thursday 21 August 2025

Uncertain Behring growth, lower vaccine sales and a controversial restructuring plan led to a post-result share price drubbing. Is it all over for CSL?

7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-08-2025

Wednesday 27 August 2025

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

8 – CryptoFOMO: Why Stablecoins Are The GENIUS Antidote To Bungee Jumping

Friday 22 August 2025

A lot is happening in e-currencies and stablecoins. Justin Thomson, Head of the T. Rowe Price Investment Institute, offers some insights and perspectives

9 – Australia’s Services-Sector Productivity Slump

Friday 22 August 2025

Australia’s Services-Sector Productivity Slump: Why Investors Should Care — and Where the Turnaround Might Come From

10 – Australia’s AI Guardrails: How New Rules Could Reprice ASX Tech

Thursday 21 August 2025

More regulatory requirements raise costs for technology companies in Australia, separating those who deal best with changing rules for legal compliance

