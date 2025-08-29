Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 29 August 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:45 AM

Our top ten news from 21 August 2025 to 28 August 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-08-2025

Friday 22 August 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-08-2025 Thursday 21 August 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-08-2025 Tuesday 26 August 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-08-2025 Monday 25 August 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Uranium Week: Kazatomprom Sparks A Rally Tuesday 26 August 2025 The U308 spot price rose after Kazatomprom indicated a cut in production, triggering renewed interest in uranium stocks

6 – Earnings Result Leaves CSL Bloodied Thursday 21 August 2025 Uncertain Behring growth, lower vaccine sales and a controversial restructuring plan led to a post-result share price drubbing. Is it all over for CSL?

7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-08-2025 Wednesday 27 August 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

8 – CryptoFOMO: Why Stablecoins Are The GENIUS Antidote To Bungee Jumping Friday 22 August 2025 A lot is happening in e-currencies and stablecoins. Justin Thomson, Head of the T. Rowe Price Investment Institute, offers some insights and perspectives

9 – Australia’s Services-Sector Productivity Slump Friday 22 August 2025 Australia’s Services-Sector Productivity Slump: Why Investors Should Care — and Where the Turnaround Might Come From

10 – Australia’s AI Guardrails: How New Rules Could Reprice ASX Tech Thursday 21 August 2025 More regulatory requirements raise costs for technology companies in Australia, separating those who deal best with changing rules for legal compliance

