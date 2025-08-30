The Market In Numbers – 30 Aug 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 30 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 12930.730 -0.86% 0.83% 2.60% -1.37% 2.60% All Ordinaries 9243.00 0.09% 2.71% 5.36% 9.77% 5.36% S&P ASX 200 8973.10 0.06% 2.63% 5.04% 9.98% 5.04% S&P ASX 300 8913.90 0.10% 2.70% 5.19% 10.06% 5.19% Communication Services 1922.40 -2.82% 1.63% 3.75% 18.13% 3.75% Consumer Discretionary 4594.00 0.22% 7.44% 10.89% 17.46% 10.89% Consumer Staples 12440.90 -1.45% 2.26% 2.66% 5.71% 2.66% Energy 9315.20 1.29% 1.58% 7.38% 8.03% 7.38% Financials 9718.40 -0.53% 3.04% 1.99% 12.82% 1.99% Health Care 39358.80 -1.84% -13.25% -5.39% -12.31% -5.39% Industrials 8710.90 -0.16% 2.69% 4.71% 13.92% 4.71% Info Technology 2993.50 0.17% -1.72% 3.20% 9.22% 3.20% Materials 17984.70 2.62% 8.98% 13.41% 11.53% 13.41% Real Estate 4184.00 0.42% 4.07% 7.32% 11.24% 7.32% Utilities 10077.10 -0.92% 4.87% 10.23% 11.56% 10.23% A-REITs 1924.70 0.47% 4.06% 7.47% 12.01% 7.47% All Technology Index 4303.30 -0.01% 0.79% 6.41% 13.08% 6.41% Banks 4123.40 -0.83% 3.91% 2.51% 14.34% 2.51% Gold Index 12926.70 5.66% 20.10% 11.85% 53.46% 11.85% Metals & Mining 6078.90 2.92% 11.71% 16.44% 15.67% 16.44%

The World

Index 30 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9187.34 -1.44% 0.60% 4.87% 12.41% 4.87% DAX30 23902.21 -1.89% -0.68% -0.03% 20.06% -0.03% Hang Seng 25077.62 -1.03% 1.23% 4.18% 25.01% 4.18% Nikkei 225 42718.47 0.20% 4.01% 5.51% 7.08% 5.51% DJIA 45544.88 -0.19% 3.20% 3.29% 7.05% 3.29% S&P500 6460.26 -0.10% 1.91% 4.11% 9.84% 4.11% Nasdaq Comp 21455.55 -0.19% 1.58% 5.33% 11.11% 5.33%

Metals & Minerals

Index 30 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3477.00 2.78% 4.48% 5.29% 32.37% 5.29% Silver (oz) 39.24 3.02% 5.70% 8.39% 29.83% 8.39% Copper (lb) 4.5433 2.09% -1.87% -10.84% 10.91% -10.84% Aluminium (lb) 1.1840 0.65% 0.09% 0.41% 3.58% 0.41% Nickel (lb) 6.8126 1.66% 0.84% -0.10% -4.65% -0.10% Zinc (lb) 1.2659 0.80% -0.22% 0.27% -6.32% 0.27% Uranium (lb) weekly 75.00 2.74% 5.63% -4.64% 4.17% -4.64% Iron Ore (t) 101.71 0.14% 2.66% 7.64% -2.05% 7.64%

Energy

Index 30 Aug 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 64.26 1.28% -8.58% -1.92% -7.51% -1.92% Brent Crude 67.67 0.10% -6.94% 1.30% -6.74% 1.30%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

