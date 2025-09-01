ADAM BRADLEY JOINS AUTOMIC GROUP AS CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER TO ACCELERATE ASX200 EXPANSION

PR NewsWire | Sep 01 2025

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Automic Group, Australia’s market leader in technology-driven investor administration and services, announces the appointment of Adam Bradley as its Chief Growth Officer to accelerate market expansion and the Group’s presence in the ASX200 segment.

Adam brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services and technology sectors across Australia and the United Kingdom. His career is marked by a proven track record of leading growth initiatives and scaling technology businesses at major financial institutions including the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and BT Global Financial Services.

Throughout his career, Adam has built a reputation for driving commercial success. At the ASX, he led the $100 million per annum Technology & Data business unit, overseeing global growth and the commercialisation of key infrastructure assets. More recently, he led the APAC business for Beeks Group, securing a significant strategic partnership with the ASX, and founded Prospect, a boutique advisory firm assisting fintech companies with their go-to-market strategies.

"Adam’s appointment sends a clear signal that Automic is serious about leading industry change," said David Raper, CEO of Automic Group. "His entire career has been about understanding what large institutions need and delivering value that builds long-term trust. Bringing Adam on board is a strategic move to double-down on Automic’s client-first approach."

"The investor administration industry is at a clear inflection point," said Adam. "Large companies, particularly in the ASX200, are no longer willing to accept the friction and risk that comes with legacy technology. I joined Automic because it was built from the ground up to answer that demand. Its ability to move faster, integrate more easily, and deliver a superior experience is a powerful advantage, and I’m looking forward to taking that message to the top end of the market."

Automic Group is Australia’s market leader in technology-driven investor administration. Combining proprietary cloud-native technology with expert service, Automic simplifies registry services, employee share plans, fund registry and administration, professional services, and board management for over 1,100 ASX-listed and private organisations. Founded to challenge an industry reliant on outdated systems, Automic is committed to delivering smarter, more efficient, and secure solutions that help Australia’s companies and fund managers. For more information visit www.automicgroup.com.au

