ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 01 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.630 22.81% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.300 -8.70% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 11.430 11.73% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.030 11.53% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.020 -7.34% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 10.00% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 3.710 -6.78% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.480 8.56% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 20.340 -6.40% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.870 8.55% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.300 -6.25% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.710 7.85% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.680 -5.30% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.060 7.41% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.710 -4.91% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.990 7.21% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 11.620 -4.91% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 20.100 6.41% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.260 -4.91% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 4.020 6.35% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 103.770 -4.85% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.690 6.15% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 32.810 -4.82% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.900 6.06% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.600 -4.76% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.900 5.88% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.000 5.58% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.680 -4.66% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.570 5.56% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.540 -4.51% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.760 5.39% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 20.510 -4.47% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.910 5.16% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 9.100 5.08% XRO – XERO LIMITED 156.960 -4.05% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.770 5.07% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 18.520 -4.04%

