The Veteran Suite partners with QENDO to advocate for female veteran care

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Veteran Suite, a medical centre exclusively for Australian veterans and their families, has launched a new partnership with QENDO, an Australian organisation providing support and education for those affected by endometriosis, adenomyosis, PCOS, infertility or pelvic pain. Partnering with QENDO, The Veteran Suite aims to deliver targeted support for female veterans and their families, and raise awareness as to the support that both QENDO and The Veteran Suite can provide.

The Veteran Suite was founded as a telehealth-first clinic with a mission to reduce barriers for veterans and their families needing access to bulk-billed (where possible) medical care, with practitioners and staff who either have extensive experience working with veterans or are veterans themselves.

QENDO has the world’s only established support line for endo, adeno, PCOS and infertility, and offers face-to-face support groups, known as ‘QENDOMeets’, now expanding to over 21 locations.

With 1 in 5 permanent ADF personnel now being women and more than 65,000 former servicewomen in the community, there is a significant cohort of women who may not be aware of the support options that are available to them. Beyond female veterans, The Veteran Suite also supports and services family members of veterans including war widows.

By working closely with QENDO, The Veteran Suite intends to directly address these cohorts, offering a holistic approach to women’s health with a specific appreciation and compassion for the unique experiences and needs of active serving members, members transitioning to civilian life, veterans and their families.

The Veteran Suite provides care that extends beyond individual consultations, bringing together GPs, specialists, and allied health professionals in a truly multidisciplinary team. Many of its clinicians are veterans themselves or have experience supporting the ADF community, enabling a deep appreciation of the unique struggles that can accompany life during and after service.

This understanding shapes an approach that is both clinically comprehensive and genuinely empathetic, addressing healthcare concerns in a way that recognises the whole person and the broader impact on their families. By combining medical expertise with compassion and lived insight, The Veteran Suite delivers holistic care that resonates with veterans and those closest to them.

Sonny Didugu, a Director of The Veteran Suite, said: "We’re incredibly excited to be working with QENDO to support the needs of veterans and their families with women’s health, sharing our passion for holistic care. Women’s health concerns don’t just affect women, but their partners and children as well. This partnership provides our patients with access to the peak organisation for endometriosis, adenomyosis, PCOS, infertility and pelvic pain, supplementing our broader holistic care offering."

For further information, please visit theveteransuite.com.au.

