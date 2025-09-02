ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 02 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.350 16.67% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.330 -10.81% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.450 9.85% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 9.09% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.540 -6.90% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.250 8.70% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.090 -4.63% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 10.260 6.99% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.860 -4.62% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.040 6.32% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 3.550 -4.31% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.090 5.10% REH – REECE LIMITED 10.480 -4.12% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 4.55% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.330 -4.12% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.720 4.35% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.310 -3.96% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.010 4.12% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 24.500 -3.92% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 4.00% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.750 -3.85% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.790 3.95% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 12.720 -3.78% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.090 3.88% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.700 -3.41% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.950 3.51% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.640 -3.19% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.790 2.84% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 27.850 -3.13% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.410 2.71% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 28.300 -3.05% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.050 2.69% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.910 -2.98% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.340 2.60% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.970 -2.93% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.430 2.38% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 88.250 -2.89% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.600 2.32% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 3.730 -2.86%

