Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 02, 2025

PNV POLYNOVO LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.32

Wilsons rates ((PNV)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight (1) -

PolyNovo's FY25 sales rose 29% y/y and met Wilsons' forecast, while EBITDA more than tripled to $11.2m, beating the broker's original forecast of $8.3m.

The broker notes MTX is emerging as a key growth driver, wth sales more than doubling in FY25 and estimated to double again in FY26. BTM performance was subdued, but the forecast is for 6% volume growth, with the ongoing PMA trial seen as a long-term catalyst.

The broker's revised forecast is for FY26 US sales of US$70m, up 23% in constant currency terms. Group forecasts are largely unchanged, but FY26 EBITDA forecast is upgraded by 4%.

Target unchanged at $1.62. Rating upgraded to Overweight from Market Weight, with the broker noting the stock is trading at a discount to DCF and historical multiples.

This report was published on August 26, 2025.

Target price is $1.62 Current Price is $1.32 Difference: $0.3

If PNV meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $1.90, suggesting upside of 43.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 66.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 2.3, implying annual growth of 20.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 57.4.

Forecast for FY27:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.9, implying annual growth of 69.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 33.8.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SYL SYMAL GROUP LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $1.89

Jarden rates ((SYL)) as Buy (1) -

Symal Group's maiden FY25 result showed a 10% beat at the core net profit level versus its proforma prospectus forecast.

Jarden highlights the growth and diversification strategy with the company shifting work into utilities and power from infrastructure.

Limited exposure to residential developments/new projects has insulated margins in the broker's view.

The company's EBITDA guidance for FY26 is $115-125m vs $106m in FY25, and the broker is forecasting slightly above the range at $121.5m.

This is despite estimating a slightly lower EBITDA margin of 10% vs the company's 10-12% target. Net profit is forecast to rise 27% y/y despite higher D&A and interest costs.

Buy. Target unchanged at $2.50.

This report was published on August 27, 2025.

Target price is $2.50 Current Price is $1.89 Difference: $0.61

If SYL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 12.20 cents and EPS of 24.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.75.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 14.80 cents and EPS of 29.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.36.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TYR TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $1.25

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TYR)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes Tyro Payments' FY25 headline numbers were soft on total transaction value (TTV), but pricing and cost control ensured EBITDA met expectations.

TTV was flat y/y as weakness in hospitality and Bendigo run-off was offset by strength in health and services. TTV momentum accelerated in 4Q, up 5% y/y with the momentum continuing into FY26.

The company guided to FY26 EBITDA forecast of $66-72m vs the broker's forecast of $68m.

The broker trimmed FY26 EBITDA forecast by -1% and FY27 by -6%.

Buy. Target rises to $1.70 from $1.65 on roll-forward.

This report was published on August 26, 2025.

Target price is $1.70 Current Price is $1.25 Difference: $0.45

If TYR meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $1.38, suggesting upside of 10.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.93. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.1, implying annual growth of 20.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.5.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 4.6, implying annual growth of 12.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

