ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-09-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 3.290 4.44% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.440 -7.22% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 3.790 4.41% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.400 -6.98% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.450 3.68% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.700 -6.67% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.940 3.30% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.875 -6.42% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.250 3.14% XRO – XERO LIMITED 149.750 -6.20% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.040 2.97% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 5.430 -5.24% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.060 2.92% XYZ – BLOCK INC 115.100 -4.88% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 10.540 2.73% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.720 -4.86% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 8.140 2.52% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.990 -4.76% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.120 2.30% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.810 -4.74% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.250 2.26% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 94.800 -4.63% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.910 2.25% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 46.440 -4.33% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 15.620 2.16% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.280 -4.28% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.020 2.03% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 22.740 -4.25% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.570 1.79% EQT – EQT HOLDINGS LIMITED 27.110 -4.20% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.700 1.58% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.390 -4.14% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.270 1.54% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 30.880 -4.13% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 14.630 1.46% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.370 -4.07% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.850 1.19% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.980 1.02% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.940 -3.96%

