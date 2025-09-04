ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 04 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.215 7.50% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 -21.74%
IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.050 6.97% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.080 -13.02%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.925 6.35% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.890 -6.86%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.020 5.76% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.485 -6.73%
NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.980 5.16% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 14.040 -6.34%
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.790 4.96% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.450 -6.25%
XRO – XERO LIMITED 157.000 4.84% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 0.750 -5.06%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 0.985 4.79% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.105 -4.55%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.890 4.42% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.875 -3.85%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 8.030 4.29% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.400 -3.68%
INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.125 4.17% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.135 -3.57%
MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.665 3.91% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 28.050 -3.28%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.240 3.85% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.550 -3.14%
NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.990 3.63% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.320 -3.03%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 4.290 3.62% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.900 -2.78%
LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.800 3.42% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.770 -2.69%
CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.450 3.33% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.910 -2.68%
KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.180 3.19% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 7.120 -2.60%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.030 3.07% SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 35.280 -2.49%
HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.730 3.06% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 16.070 -2.49%

