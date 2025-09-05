ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 05 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 16.00% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.750 -7.41% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.750 10.29% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.720 -6.28% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.080 9.64% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.730 9.18% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.235 -4.08% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.000 8.40% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.030 -3.19% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.525 8.16% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.020 -3.09% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.280 6.72% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.350 -3.04% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.120 6.53% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.825 -2.94% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 5.090 5.60% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.690 -2.50% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 5.360 5.51% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.970 -2.48% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 0.600 5.26% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 3.950 -1.99% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.610 5.24% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.060 -1.90% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 4.490 4.66% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 3.160 -1.86% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.330 4.59% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.610 -1.67% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.915 4.57% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.610 -1.53% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.930 4.49% XYZ – BLOCK INC 115.510 -1.48% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.600 4.42% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.020 -1.47% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 35.800 4.40% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 4.820 -1.43% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.430 3.85% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 27.650 -1.43% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.690 3.76% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 93.560 -1.36%

