ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 05 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.145
|16.00%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.750
|-7.41%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.750
|10.29%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.720
|-6.28%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.080
|9.64%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.100
|-4.76%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.730
|9.18%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.235
|-4.08%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.000
|8.40%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.030
|-3.19%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.525
|8.16%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|5.020
|-3.09%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.280
|6.72%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|14.350
|-3.04%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.120
|6.53%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.825
|-2.94%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.090
|5.60%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.690
|-2.50%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|5.360
|5.51%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.970
|-2.48%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|0.600
|5.26%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|3.950
|-1.99%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.610
|5.24%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.060
|-1.90%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|4.490
|4.66%
|RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED
|3.160
|-1.86%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.330
|4.59%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|10.610
|-1.67%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|0.915
|4.57%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.610
|-1.53%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.930
|4.49%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|115.510
|-1.48%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.600
|4.42%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.020
|-1.47%
|BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED
|35.800
|4.40%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|4.820
|-1.43%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.430
|3.85%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|27.650
|-1.43%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.690
|3.76%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|93.560
|-1.36%
