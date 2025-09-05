Next Week At A Glance – 8-12 Sep 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:32 AM

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week

The week that was in Australian Finance

-August proved to be another great month for the Australian market, topping off a 3.1% (total return), and September’s historical volatility came knocking on the ASX200’s door this week, including a -162pt fall or -1.8% on Wednesday, the worst decline in nearly five months.

-The sell off was prompted by not only global bond yield trekking higher, but a stronger than anticipated 2Q25 GDP print showing a resurgence in consumer spending which had the pundits querying the outlook for further RBA interest rate cuts.

-ANZ Bank continues to think a November rate cut is more likely than not, and the market is currently pricing in an 89% chance of a -25bps cut with the following rate cut of -25bps pushed out to May next year. ANZ believes “if evidence of consumer spending momentum continues and weakness does not emerge in the CPI or labour market data; the RBA may assess the cash rate as broadly neutral with no further cuts needed.”

-The first week of September marks small losses for the ASX200 with Info Tech sector the hardest hit down -4.32% (higher rates means lower valuations), with Staples, Real Estate, Utilities, Energy and Communication Services also down by circa -2%. Financials, Healthcare and Industrials relatively outperformed.

-While Australia is dealing with the possibility of fewer than expected rate cuts to hit the neutral level (subject to upcoming inflation and labour market data), US markets are finely tuned into the state of the labour market and whether Friday’s Non-Farm Payroll numbers will green light the re-start of an easing cycle. Too soft a print though and bad news might turn from good news (lower rates) to bad news quickly (the economy weaker than expected).

-Gold was the standout touching US$3,600oz this week. Take your pick on which narrative to apply, but with the Federal Reserve’s independence still in question over President Trump’s move to sack Lisa Cook and lingering concerns around funding the US deficit and tariffs, there are multiple reasons why the precious metal remains on investors’ radar.

-Next week will see the US August PPI and CPI prints as potentially market moving data events.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) is acting on behalf of Luxury Escapes to sell major shareholders’ stakes in the company.

-NextDC ((NXT)) has appointed Morgan Stanley US and local advisory teams to secure $15bn in funding for “Project Berlin” its 850MW of new hyperscale capacity (West Sydney).

-NZ’s Crimson Education has mandated Barrenjoey Capital Partners for an Australian roadshow.

-FIRB is expected to announce its decision on whether Hanwa can raise it stake in Austal ((ASB)) to 19.9%.

-The Mathieson family has offered to increase its stake in Endeavour Group ((EDV)) in exchange for more control over management.

-John Wylie has lifted his stake in Healius ((HLS)) to 19.8% boosting takeover speculation.

-Weeks before the L1 Capital merger, Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)) reported a large client is removing -$580m from its managed funds.

-Foxtel’s Kato Sports and Seven Network have agreed to a $200m broadcast deal with Supercars over four years.

-Caterpillar is seeking to acquire RPM Global Holdings ((RUL)) for $1.1bn, a 44% premium to the average share price over the last month.

-Pro Medicus ((PME)) has won the US Veterans’ Affairs approval for cloud imaging platform.

-Lotus Resources ((LOT)) is looking to raise $70m in equity capital and has appointed Barrenjoey Capital.

-Buy now pay later company Klarna is moving forward on its US IPO, valued between US$13bn-US$14bn. CommBank ((CBA)) valued its stake at $956m at June 30.

-Co-founder locked-up shares in Tasmea ((TEA)) can be sold from September 29 when the escrow agreements finish.

-NRW Holdings ((NWH)) is buying electrical and tech contractor Fredon for -$122m with a -$60m earn-out and -$18m deferred cash in two years.

-Dyno Nobel ((DNL)) is nearing its decision to sell or shut down Phosphate Hill mine in Mt Isa.

-Marimaca Copper ((MC2)) looks to revive its ASX listings with a non-deal roadshow.

-Blackstone is preparing to selldown part of Airtrunk’s $24bn Sydney hyperscale data centre.

-ASIC is investigating advisers Jeffries and Mayne Pharma ((MYX)) over the $672m takeover by Cosette after the US company alleged Mayne withheld important information.

-Potentia Capital (private equity) is looking to exist its 19.1% stake in Vista Group ((VGL)) with Jarden offering shares at NZ$3 after the close.

-Cleanaway Waste Management ((CWY)) has had three fatalities on its sites since June 30 and an increase in recordable and serious injuries with the CEO docked -30% off his bonus.

-Chinese EV automakers BYD, GWM, MG and Chery move into Australia’s top 10 most popular carmakers.

-Atlassian is acquiring The Browser Company, an AI-powered browser, for US$610m to create a browser that would connect applications provided by the company.

-Mitsui has asked the Federal Court to invalidate $156.3m payment demand from its Bass Strait partner ExxonMobil and a $141.6m demand from incoming operator Woodside Energy ((WDS)).

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) is winning almost 40% of all new homes loans in July, almost $4 for every $10 in mortgage lending.

-ASIC has raised concerns over decreased competition from Insurance Australia Group’s ((IAG)) proposed $1.4bn takeover over RAC WA.

-KMD Brands ((KMD)) is shutting at least -21 stores as part of a -$25m cost out to improve sales and profits while investing in the digital experience for customers.

-Jack Cowin buys $5m in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises ((DMP)) shares.

Next week’s Corporate Calendar

