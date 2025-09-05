The number one cause of car breakdowns in Australia revealed

PR NewsWire | 2:13 PM

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — There are few things as frustrating as an untimely breakdown when you’re in a hurry.

Now, a recent survey has shed light on the reasons cars require Roadside Assistance .

Almost half (48%) of Australians who took part in a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance survey said they had been stopped in their tracks by a flat battery.

Other common reasons for ‘going nowhere’ were mechanical failure and flat tyre (both 33%), running out of fuel (9%), and being locked out of your car (8%).

The good news is the number of mechanical breakdowns seems to be slowing down, with a 6% drop in two years.

A Budget Direct spokesperson said the decrease suggested more drivers could be doing basic maintenance on their cars.

"Simple things, like checking oil, coolant levels and tyre pressure between services doesn’t take long but could save a lot of hassle and money down the track," said the Budget Direct spokesperson.

Jez Spinks, of independent car review website Chasing Cars , shared simple techniques to keep your motor running.

Stay on top of regular servicing to be aware of possible technical malfunctions

Replace your car battery every one to five years as necessary

Check up on your tyre pressure every six months

Refuel your vehicle in the last quarter of the tank

Keep a spare tyre in the trunk of your car

Learn how to comfortably change a flat tyre

"38% of Australians are comfortable or extremely comfortable changing a tyre," Mr Spinks said.

"But the flip side is that 47% of us are uncomfortable or extremely uncomfortable."

Age apparently breeds experience in tyre-changing technique.

One quarter of people aged between 58 and 62 were extremely comfortable.

33-42 year-olds were least likely to be extremely comfortable (7%).

In the battle of the states, West Australians were most confident changing tyres, with 50% comfortable or extremely comfortable.

"At the end of the day, these figures show you just never know when your car will breakdown. We’d urge Australians to invest in roadside assistance."

Budget Direct’s Roadside Assistance covers flat batteries, minor mechanical or electrical faults, flat tyres, locked or lost keys and an empty fuel tank that needs emergency fuel (subject to T&Cs).

It could come in handy, particularly when you consider that 31% of respondents admit to losing or locking their keys in the car at least once.

