Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 5 September 2025

Our top ten news from 28 August 2025 to 04 September 2025 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 29-08-2025
Friday 29 August 2025
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-08-2025
Thursday 28 August 2025
3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-09-2025
Monday 01 September 2025
4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-09-2025
Tuesday 02 September 2025
5 – Sigma Healthcare’s Four Pillars Of Growth
Friday 29 August 2025
Sigma Healthcare’s transformational merger with Chemist Warehouse provides for strong growth in sales, earnings, synergies and store-count in FY26 and beyond
6 – Uranium Week: Bull Market’s Second Leg
Tuesday 02 September 2025
As major producers Cameco and Kazatomprom lower production, brokers and commodity specialists highlight positive dynamics for U3O8 prices
8 – ‘Colossal’ Tech Spending & The Multiplier Effect
Thursday 28 August 2025
Colossal Tech spending may not merely be a factor but instead the factor in forecasting the US economy
9 – Stockland Firing On All Cylinders
Tuesday 02 September 2025
Stockland posted a strong FY25 result and guidance, highlighting growth potential in residential and commercial property, while addressing funding concerns
10 – MSCI EAFE & The Wisdom of Earnings
Friday 29 August 2025
Global conditions are ripe for a shift in corporate earnings, says MFS’ Robert Almeida, with consequences for relative performances in diverging equity markets