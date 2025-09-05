Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 5 September 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Our top ten news from 28 August 2025 to 04 September 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 29-08-2025

Friday 29 August 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-08-2025 Thursday 28 August 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-09-2025 Monday 01 September 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-09-2025 Tuesday 02 September 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Sigma Healthcare’s Four Pillars Of Growth Friday 29 August 2025 Sigma Healthcare’s transformational merger with Chemist Warehouse provides for strong growth in sales, earnings, synergies and store-count in FY26 and beyond

6 – Uranium Week: Bull Market’s Second Leg Tuesday 02 September 2025 As major producers Cameco and Kazatomprom lower production, brokers and commodity specialists highlight positive dynamics for U3O8 prices

7 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 29 August 2025 Friday 29 August 2025 Our top ten news stories from 21 August 2025 to 28 August 2025

8 – ‘Colossal’ Tech Spending & The Multiplier Effect Thursday 28 August 2025 Colossal Tech spending may not merely be a factor but instead the factor in forecasting the US economy

9 – Stockland Firing On All Cylinders Tuesday 02 September 2025 Stockland posted a strong FY25 result and guidance, highlighting growth potential in residential and commercial property, while addressing funding concerns

10 – MSCI EAFE & The Wisdom of Earnings Friday 29 August 2025 Global conditions are ripe for a shift in corporate earnings, says MFS’ Robert Almeida, with consequences for relative performances in diverging equity markets

