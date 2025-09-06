The Market In Numbers – 6 Sep 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 06 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13223.530 2.26% 2.26% 4.93% 0.86% 4.93% All Ordinaries 9140.50 -1.11% -1.11% 4.19% 8.55% 4.19% S&P ASX 200 8871.20 -1.14% -1.14% 3.85% 8.73% 3.85% S&P ASX 300 8814.70 -1.11% -1.11% 4.02% 8.84% 4.02% Communication Services 1887.00 -1.84% -1.84% 1.83% 15.95% 1.83% Consumer Discretionary 4556.60 -0.81% -0.81% 9.98% 16.50% 9.98% Consumer Staples 12212.20 -1.84% -1.84% 0.77% 3.76% 0.77% Energy 9135.50 -1.93% -1.93% 5.31% 5.95% 5.31% Financials 9624.00 -0.97% -0.97% 1.00% 11.72% 1.00% Health Care 38907.40 -1.15% -1.15% -6.48% -13.32% -6.48% Industrials 8665.10 -0.53% -0.53% 4.16% 13.32% 4.16% Info Technology 2881.40 -3.74% -3.74% -0.67% 5.13% -0.67% Materials 17853.60 -0.73% -0.73% 12.58% 10.72% 12.58% Real Estate 4125.10 -1.41% -1.41% 5.81% 9.67% 5.81% Utilities 9876.70 -1.99% -1.99% 8.04% 9.34% 8.04% A-REITs 1896.10 -1.49% -1.49% 5.87% 10.34% 5.87% All Technology Index 4191.40 -2.60% -2.60% 3.64% 10.14% 3.64% Banks 4087.20 -0.88% -0.88% 1.61% 13.33% 1.61% Gold Index 13829.90 6.99% 6.99% 19.66% 64.18% 19.66% Metals & Mining 6062.80 -0.26% -0.26% 16.13% 15.36% 16.13%

The World

Index 06 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 9208.21 0.23% 0.23% 5.11% 12.67% 5.11% DAX30 23596.98 -1.28% -1.28% -1.31% 18.52% -1.31% Hang Seng 25417.98 1.36% 1.36% 5.59% 26.71% 5.59% Nikkei 225 43018.75 0.70% 0.70% 6.25% 7.83% 6.25% DJIA 45400.86 -0.32% -0.32% 2.96% 6.71% 2.96% S&P500 6481.50 0.33% 0.33% 4.46% 10.20% 4.46% Nasdaq Comp 21700.39 1.14% 1.14% 6.53% 12.37% 6.53%

Metals & Minerals

Index 06 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 3602.30 3.60% 3.60% 9.08% 37.14% 9.08% Silver (oz) 41.32 5.29% 5.29% 14.12% 36.70% 14.12% Copper (lb) 4.5638 0.45% 0.45% -10.43% 11.41% -10.43% Aluminium (lb) 1.1759 -0.68% -0.68% -0.28% 2.87% -0.28% Nickel (lb) 6.8376 0.37% 0.37% 0.27% -4.30% 0.27% Zinc (lb) 1.2884 1.78% 1.78% 2.05% -4.65% 2.05% Uranium (lb) weekly 76.30 1.73% 1.73% -2.99% 5.97% -2.99% Iron Ore (t) 104.53 2.77% 2.77% 10.63% 0.66% 10.63%

Energy

Index 06 Sep 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 63.30 -1.49% -1.49% -3.39% -8.89% -3.39% Brent Crude 66.84 -1.23% -1.23% 0.06% -7.88% 0.06%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

