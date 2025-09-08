ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-09-25

Daily Market Reports | Sep 08 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 0.420 21.74% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.500 -14.77% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.330 9.08% ASX – ASX LIMITED 61.150 -13.13% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 8.11% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.940 -4.90% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 8.320 7.22% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 3.120 7.22% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.700 -4.40% 360 – LIFE360 INC 48.510 6.17% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 18.050 -4.19% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.090 6.09% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.465 -4.12% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.350 6.06% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 9.420 -3.88% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.680 5.93% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.310 -3.80% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.190 5.28% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 20.830 -3.65% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.105 5.00% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.470 -3.61% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.735 5.00% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 34.170 -3.56% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.140 4.81% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.940 -3.01% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.380 4.64% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.670 -2.90% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 6.140 4.60% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.050 -2.88% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.470 4.44% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.050 -2.78% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.970 4.30% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 24.980 -2.73% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.245 4.26% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.660 -2.64% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.210 4.25% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.000 -2.44% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.340 3.89% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.630 -2.09%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms