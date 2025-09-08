Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 08, 2025

Daily Market Reports | Sep 08 2025

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

SVR SOLVAR LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $1.61

Canaccord Genuity rates ((SVR)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes Solvar delivered strong strategic and balance sheet progress in FY25, but top-line growth remains subdued.

Gross loan book was $910.1m, but originations fell -8.6% y/y. The company attributes this to tighter credit standards and has formed a dedicated commercial division to drive growth in existing distribution channels.

Net interest income was up 4.6% y/y, but net interest margin contracted -60bps y/y.

The broker cut FY26-27 net profit forecasts by -11% on flatter-than-expected book growth exiting FY25 and lower yield assumptions.

Target rises to $2.00 from $1.80 as earnings downgrades were offset by a rise in valuation multiple. Buy retained.

This report was published on September 1, 2025.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.61 Difference: $0.39

If SVR meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.45%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.47.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 13.00 cents and EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.47.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WPR WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.71

Jarden rates ((WPR)) as Neutral (3) -

At the interim results presentation, management at Waypoint REIT lifted FY25 guidance by 1%, though Petra Capital notes this was due to the $50m share buyback rather than underlying earnings growth.

Net tangible assets (NTA) rose 4.7% over the half, the fourth highest among REITs under coverage by the broker, with -6bps of cap rate compression signalling improving transaction conditions.

The broker highlights progress on capital management, with two-thirds of the buyback completed at a -10% discount to NTA, alongside $34.5m of disposals at a -1% discount to book value.

Liquidity of $138m is being prioritised for the OTR rollout, further capital management and potential acquisitions, observe the analysts.

Petra Capital modestly raises its FY26-FY28 funds from operations (FFO) forecasts by up to 0.9% and retains its $2.85 target price and Neutral rating.

This report was published on August 29, 2025.

Target price is $2.85 Current Price is $2.71 Difference: $0.14

If WPR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $2.57, suggesting downside of -5.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.27%. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.3, implying annual growth of -16.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.6.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 17.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.46%. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.0, implying annual growth of 4.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.9.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

XRO XERO LIMITED

Accountancy - Overnight Price: $158.89

Wilsons rates ((XRO)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons believes Xero’s acquisition of Melio will materially accelerate its US expansion and enhance the overall product offering.

The deal is worth -US$2.6bn upfront, with up to -US$0.5bn in earn-outs over three years.

Funding will come from a mix of equity (including a $1.2bn placement at $176 per share), existing cash, debt, and a non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP) for circa $200m.

Melio, with 80,000 customers and US$153m in FY25 revenue, recorded 88% revenue growth, highlights Wilsons, and boasts an average revenue per user (ARPU) 14 times higher than Xero’s current US levels.

Wilsons increases its target price to $217.26 from $213.00 and retains an Overweight rating.

This report was published on June 26, 2025.

Target price is $217.26 Current Price is $158.89 Difference: $58.37

If XRO meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $213.17, suggesting upside of 34.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 314.54 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 50.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 192.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 82.5.

Forecast for FY27:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 429.24 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 260.0, implying annual growth of 35.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 61.1.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Disclaimer:

The content of this information does in no way reflect the opinions of FNArena, or of its journalists. In fact we don't have any opinion about the stock market, its value, future direction or individual shares. FNArena solely reports about what the main experts in the market note, believe and comment on. By doing so we believe we provide experienced, intelligent investors with a valuable tool that helps them in making up their own minds, reading market trends and getting a feel for what is happening beneath the surface.

This document is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security or other financial instrument. FNArena employs very experienced journalists who base their work on information believed to be reliable and accurate, though no guarantee is given that the daily report is accurate or complete. Investors should contact their personal adviser before making any investment decision.