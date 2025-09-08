Fox ESS Announces Further Expansion in Australia, Maximizing End Users’ Benefits Under Local Rebate

PR NewsWire | Sep 08 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fox ESS, a leading renewable energy solution provider, recently announced the expansion of its service network across Australia, reinforcing its commitment to providing affordable energy solutions through its participation in the Cheaper Home Batteries Program. With a dedicated 25-member service team strategically positioned nationwide, Fox ESS is set to deliver prompt and effective support to meet the needs of its customers.

Diverse Products and Comprehensive Services to Support Local Communities

According to the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC), solar customers are experiencing significant financial benefits, with a median bill approximately 28% lower than that of non-solar customers during the 2023–24 financial year. The report also highlights that customers utilizing combined solar and battery systems enjoy even greater savings, as these systems enable reduced grid reliance and lower electricity usage during peak times.

Fox ESS provides a comprehensive range of advanced products for residential and C&I applications, including a 72-hour exchange service to minimize downtime. Their EQ4800-L9 provides up to 42 kWh of battery capacity in a single stack, making it space-saving and eligible for local rebates while ensuring exceptional performance. Additionally, hands-on training programs empower installers with the expertise needed to effectively navigate Fox ESS products.

Expanded Partnerships to Unlock New Revenue Streams

ACCC also indicates participation in virtual power plants (VPPs) can lead to even lower bills, as customers receive credits for their contributions, amplifying the financial advantages of solar and battery systems.

Fox ESS has partnered with leading local VPP providers, including Evergen, to reach battery integration. This partnership allows customers to take advantage of smart behind-the-meter optimization and unlock new revenue opportunities, such as participating in wholesale energy markets and VPPs.

"We’re excited to partner with FoxESS to offer customers greater value by enabling future Virtual Power Plant participation in Australia and New Zealand." said Ryan Wood, Head of Client Success at Evergen.

In a forward-looking analysis, the Australian Energy Market Commission estimates that flexible consumer energy resources could yield $45 billion in net benefits by 2050, primarily driven by the effective use of residential batteries.

Fox ESS remains committed to empowering Australia with reliable energy solutions while boosting energy transition in the region. With a robust service network and innovative product offerings, Fox ESS is positioned to better serve local communities and drive toward a greener future.

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms