SKYWORTH TVs Are Back: Transforming How Australians Enjoy Home and Outdoor Entertainment

PR NewsWire | Sep 08 2025

CANBERRA, Australia, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Television is no longer confined to the lounge room wall. Imagine enjoying a movie under the stars in your backyard, or streaming your favourite show on a road trip along the coast — moments like these show just how versatile viewing can be. In 2025, SKYWORTH, a top-five global TV manufacturer, is returning to Australia with a new vision: to make entertainment truly mobile and to elevate the home cinema experience. With the launch of its Portable TV and QLED TV series on Amazon Australia, SKYWORTH is blending cutting-edge display technology with lifestyle-driven design.

Founded in 1988, SKYWORTH has grown into a global leader in display innovation, recognised for advancements in OLED, QLED and Mini LED, with business spanning more than 40 countries. Now, with its renewed presence, SKYWORTH is not only offering innovative products through the trusted e-commerce platform, Amazon Australia, but also committing to long-term local support and after-sales service — ensuring Australian customers enjoy convenience, reliability and value.

At the heart of SKYWORTH’s return are two products inspiring different ways of living.

2K Portable TV (24P100)
The Portable TV is built for today’s flexible lifestyle, offering entertainment anywhere — from a backyard BBQ or a caravan road trip, to a cosy night in the bedroom. Compact yet powerful, it features a built-in four-hour battery and 12V compatibility for caravan or campervan charging. Powered by Google TV, it provides full access to apps and smart features, while delivering vibrant Full HD visuals and immersive sound. Ranking top on Amazon Australia’s best-selling TVs, it has won the hearts of consumers seeking both versatility and style.

Explore more at: https://amzn.to/4nbRgER

4K QLED TV (Q6600H)
For those who prefer a cinematic experience at home, SKYWORTH’s QLED series delivers striking picture quality and premium sound — perfect for your family movie nights or streaming the big game with friends. With patented QLED materials for longer-lasting brightness, 120Hz motion for crystal-clear sport and gaming, and Emmy Award-winning dbx-tv audio, every detail comes alive. Plus, with eye-care technology, it ensures comfort even during extended viewing.

By offering both the freedom of portable entertainment and the immersion of a home theatre, SKYWORTH is shaping how Australians enjoy TV now and beyond. From the lounge room to the great outdoors, SKYWORTH is redefining what it means to watch, play and connect — anytime, anywhere.

Explore more at: https://amzn.to/4mQMzRj 

